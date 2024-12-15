Eakin Healthcare: 'It speaks volumes that 83% of our employees shared that they are proud to work here'

Operating three manufacturing sites in Comber, Coleraine and Cardiff, along with additional locations in Japan, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Eakin Healthcare earned the prestigious accolade again after a comprehensive survey of its nearly 800 employees

Northern Ireland medical device manufacturer Eakin Healthcare has retained its ‘Great Place to Work’ accreditation for second consecutive year.

Operating three manufacturing sites in Comber, Coleraine and Cardiff, along with additional locations in Japan, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Eakin Healthcare earned the prestigious accolade again after a comprehensive survey of its nearly 800 employees.

Awarded by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, is based on rigorous, data-driven methodology and validated employee feedback, this recognition reaffirms Eakin Healthcare’s commitment to fostering a supportive and positive work environment.

Northern Ireland medical device manufacturer Eakin Healthcare has retained its 'Great Place to Work' accreditation for second consecutive year. Pictured is Eakin Healthcare's chief people officer, Gillian McAuley, celebrating the achievement with production colleagues in Comber
Gillian McAuley, chief people officer at Eakin Healthcare, expressed her pride in the achievement: “This is a fantastic achievement for any organisation and it’s incredibly meaningful to know that our colleagues consistently report positive experiences with their teams, leaders, and roles. It speaks volumes that 83% of our employees shared that they are proud to work here.

“As a company, we remain committed to using this feedback to drive ongoing improvements and to nurturing the sense of pride and connection that defines our workplace.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, highlighted the significance of the achievement: "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Eakin Healthcare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Eakin Healthcare’s continued focus on employee satisfaction and workplace culture reflects its dedication to its people, aligning with its broader mission of improving lives through innovative healthcare devices.

