Operating three manufacturing sites in Comber, Coleraine and Cardiff, along with additional locations in Japan, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Eakin Healthcare earned the prestigious accolade again after a comprehensive survey of its nearly 800 employees

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northern Ireland medical device manufacturer Eakin Healthcare has retained its ‘Great Place to Work’ accreditation for second consecutive year.

Operating three manufacturing sites in Comber, Coleraine and Cardiff, along with additional locations in Japan, the Netherlands, France, Germany, Ireland, Belgium and Luxembourg, Eakin Healthcare earned the prestigious accolade again after a comprehensive survey of its nearly 800 employees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Awarded by Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, is based on rigorous, data-driven methodology and validated employee feedback, this recognition reaffirms Eakin Healthcare’s commitment to fostering a supportive and positive work environment.

Northern Ireland medical device manufacturer Eakin Healthcare has retained its ‘Great Place to Work’ accreditation for second consecutive year. Pictured is Eakin Healthcare’s chief people officer, Gillian McAuley, celebrating the achievement with production colleagues in Comber

Gillian McAuley, chief people officer at Eakin Healthcare, expressed her pride in the achievement: “This is a fantastic achievement for any organisation and it’s incredibly meaningful to know that our colleagues consistently report positive experiences with their teams, leaders, and roles. It speaks volumes that 83% of our employees shared that they are proud to work here.

“As a company, we remain committed to using this feedback to drive ongoing improvements and to nurturing the sense of pride and connection that defines our workplace.”

Sarah Lewis-Kulin, vice president of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work, highlighted the significance of the achievement: "Great Place To Work Certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience. By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Eakin Healthcare stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad