Lord Mayor of Belfast was joined by The High Sheriff councillor Fiona McAteer in congratulating East Belfast Enterprise on being the first enterprise agency to be awarded Belfast Business Promise Member status.

The centre of excellence for entrepreneurs was established to harness and nurture startup, micro and small businesses in East Belfast over 30 years ago. With two sites on East Belfast’s Albertbridge Road and Newtownards Road, the enterprise agency has 80 tenants spread across its manufacturing workshop units, offices and shared workspace.

East Belfast Enterprise also delivers various business support programmes and has provided advice and guidance to more than 300 businesses in the past year.

Speaking about awarding Belfast Business Promise membership to East Belfast Enterprise, Lord Mayor of Belfast, councillor Micky Murray, said: “The Belfast Business Promise is a key part of Belfast City Council’s commitment to inclusive and sustainable economic growth which is at the core of the Belfast Agenda, the city’s community plan.

“There’s undeniable potential to deliver lasting positive social impact through a procurement policy which supports social enterprises and suppliers who have sound ethical practices.

“For East Belfast Enterprise to be the first enterprise agency to achieve this award is testament to the committed team who have dedicated themselves to achieving the key principles set out in being awarded membership.

“I would take this opportunity to congratulate everyone involved in the success of East Belfast Enterprise and would encourage any organisations in East Belfast and throughout the city that are considering starting their Business Promise journey to register their interest today.”

Lord Mayor of Belfast councillor Micky Murray and High Sheriff councillor Fiona McAteer congratulate Jonathan McAlpin and the team at East Belfast Enterprise on becoming the first enterprise agency to be awarded Belfast Business Promise Member status

As a Belfast Business Promise Member, East Belfast Enterprise commits to key principles such as paying the Real Living Wage, promoting inclusive and secure employment, and supporting sustainability initiatives. The accreditation further aligns with the East Belfast Enterprise mission of championing responsible business growth and economic development in East Belfast.

The High Sheriff of Belfast councillor Fiona McAteer, added: “The Belfast Business Promise is a vital part of our ambition to foster inclusive and sustainable economic growth across the city. East Belfast Enterprise’s leadership in becoming the first enterprise agency to reach membership status is commendable, and we hope more organisations will follow their achievements.”

The Belfast Business Promise has eight pledges for employers and to receive accreditation as a Belfast Business Promise Member, East Belfast Enterprise has demonstrated evidence of successfully meeting five of these.

Jonathan McAlpin, chief executive of East Belfast Enterprise, added: “I am extremely proud that East Belfast Enterprise is the first enterprise agency in Belfast to be awarded Belfast Business Promise Member status. We have a small but ambitious team who consistently strive to be the best and provide the best possible service to our clients so this recognition from Belfast City Council is well deserved and very welcomed.