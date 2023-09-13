Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Ulster University and East Border Region Ltd have announced the appointment of EasyGo to install and operate 24 rapid electric vehicle chargers at across the Belfast City Council, Ards and North Down Borough and Newry, Mourne and Down district council areas.

These new chargers will be installed as part of the FASTER Project which has received €6.4 million EU funding under the INTERREG VA programme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The project is managed by the Special EU Programmes Body (SEUPB) to support the transition to electric vehicles and sustainable transport use across western Scotland, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland (Border Region).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster University and East Border Region Ltd have announced the appointment of EasyGo to install and operate 24 rapid electric vehicle chargers at locations across the Belfast City Council, Ards and North Down Borough and Newry, Mourne and Down district council areas. Pictured are Simon Sloan, Stephen Clarke Consulting (SCC), Pamela Arthurs, CEO East Border Regions, Gerry Cash, commercial director Easygo, councillor Róis-Marie, Donnelly chair climate and city resilience committee, Belfast City Council, councillor Terry Andrews, chair sustainability and environment Newry, Mourne and Down Council and chair East Border Region, Dr Robert Eadie, Ulster University and councillor Patricia Morgan, chair environment committee, Ards and North Down Council

Match funding for the project has been provided by the Department for Infrastructure (Northern Ireland) and the Department for Transport (Republic of Ireland) and Transport Scotland.

Initial site visits for the new installations are already underway and chargers are expected to be operational in the coming weeks in what will be a welcome boost to the public charging network in Northern Ireland.

Professor Neil Hewitt, Ulster University, said: "Ulster University has been involved with the expansion of the EV charging network in Northern Ireland, through the FASTER project in conjunction with our N.I. Local Authority partners. Through this partnership we have identified a series of car parks adjacent to leisure centres that have the accessibility, security, and electricity supply to facilitate one or more rapid charge points. We are now eager to deliver these charge points with our appointed contractor, EasyGo who will design, build and operate the network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are also delighted to confirm the appointment of Steven Clarke Consulting Ltd to provide project management support to Ulster University and EasyGo and we look forward to the successful delivery and completion of the FASTER project over the coming months.

Commenting on the appointment following a competitive public tender process, Gerry Cash, director, EasyGo, explained: “We look forward to working on this project to expand the EV fast charging network in Northern Ireland. We were the first EV charging network operator to deliver cross-border sterling and euro tariff collection capability with our UK and Irish apps (Easygo.ie and EasyGo.co.uk). We are also the first private provider on the island of Ireland to make public DC Chargers available. Once this project is complete, EasyGo will become the largest EV charging network in Northern Ireland.

“With nearly 5,000 chargers available on our network across the island of Ireland, we pride ourselves on enabling fleet and private drivers travel and find convenient and dependable charging solutions to ensure sustainable transport becomes a reality.”