Northern Ireland’s largest airline easyJet has welcomed an additional aircraft to its base at Belfast International Airport, meaning the airline will operate its largest ever flying programme from Northern Ireland this summer, offering over 3.8 million seats to and from Belfast.

The new neo aircraft will join five Airbus A320 family aircraft already serving the airline’s customers in Belfast International, the most since operations began, demonstrating the airline’s long-term commitment to Northern Ireland by providing more great value choice, offering 46 routes across 12 countries in Europe, the Middle East and North Africa.

The airline will launch brand new flights to Larnaca in Cyprus for the first time, operating three times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays throughout the year. The airline is also operating a new summer route to Enfidha in Tunisia, with the new service now operating up to twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays throughout the year.

Pictured are Jason Davis, easyJet base manager, Dan Owens, Belfast International Airport and Ali Gayward, easyJet's UK Country manager

Both routes will provide customers in Northern Ireland with even more choice when planning their summer getaway, whether they want to relax by crystal clear waters or discover some of Europe’s most charming cities.

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK Country manager, said: “We are delighted to be welcoming the ninth aircraft to our fleet in Belfast today and launching more new routes for what is set to be our biggest ever summer in Northern Ireland.

“We are proud to have flown over 75 million passengers to and from Belfast, which is a testament to our continued success and commitment to our customers in Northern Ireland who continue to choose us for our unrivalled network, fantastic service and great value fares.”

Dan Owens, Belfast International Airport’s chief executive officer, explained: “easyJet have been a long term partner with us for over 25 years, flying over 75million passengers in that time. The arrival of a ninth aircraft shows their commitment to the local market and firmly cements Belfast International Airport as one of easyJet’s top bases within their network.”

Since easyJet’s very first flight from Belfast to London Luton 25 years ago, the airline has flown over 75 million passengers from the airport and a record 4.6 million passengers to and from Northern Ireland during its 2023 financial year.