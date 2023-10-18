Marking its 100th anniversary in Belfast, Ross’s Auctioneers and Valuers is launching three centenary auctions featuring the global film star’s jewellery and rare handbags worth over £45,000

Jewellery owned by film star Elizabeth Taylor and rare handbags, valued at over £45,000, are to go under the hammer in a Northern Ireland auction house this week.

Marking its 100th anniversary in Belfast, Ross’s Auctioneers and Valuers is launching three special centenary auctions, each offering 100 unique pieces of jewellery, Irish art and antiques.

A designer gold bracelet belonging to the British and American actress and three very rare Hermes handbags, one of which is believed to have been made and owned by a Hermes staff member, are among the exclusive items offered for bidding as part of the celebrations.

The three online auctions which go live today (Wednesday) and run for one week, and are expected to generate huge international interest with bidders from throughout the world.

Angus Clarke from Ross’s, explained: “We are honoured to be marking our centenary by auctioning these iconic pieces, each of which has a unique story to tell, and leaves its own legacy.

“While viewing and bidding for these items and all the pieces in our 100 Lot auctions will be online, the collections will be on display for a full week in our showrooms on May Street. It’s the perfect opportunity to visit Ross’s, see what we have to offer, and share in this important part of Belfast’s history.”

Dame Elizabeth Taylor was a British and American actress who began her career as a child in the early 1940s. One of the world's highest paid movie stars in the 1960s, she became known for her personal life. She was married eight times to seven men, converted to Judaism, endured several serious illnesses, and led a jet set lifestyle, including assembling one of the most expensive private collections of jewellery in the world.

Jewellery experts, Philippa Harty and Lauren Frayne from Ross’s Auctioneers and Valuers with the Elizabeth Taylor bracelet and three exclusive Hermes bags which are on display in the jewellery showroom as part of Ross’s centenary celebrations

Renowned for her love of jewellery she was once quoted: “I feel as though I’m only the custodian of my jewellery. When I die and they go off to auction, I hope whoever buys them gives them a really good home.”

The items to go under the hammer:

Lot 1: The 18ct gold bracelet, valued around £5,500, is composed of graduated abstract cylinder links accented with openwork throughout each link. It is presented with a framed picture including details of the special bracelet.

Elizabeth Taylor’s iconic bracelet and three rare Hermes handbags go under the hammer as part of Ross’s Centenary celebrations in Belfast

Lot 3: The iconic Hermès Kelly handbag, valued at £21,000, is composed in retourne blue France swift leather and embellished with palladium hardware. This bag is provided with a detachable shoulder strap to carry the bag comfortably over the shoulder, keys, lock and clochette. Supplied with a dust bag and original presentation box. Serial number ZAP517 FD.

Lot 16: A vintage Hermes Kelly Sellier 32, valued at £9,500, is crafted in Rouge, red Sellier calf box leather with black leather edges. The bag is provided with a detachable shoulder strap to give the option of wearing on the shoulder. There is gold plated hardware, flap fastening, keys, padlock and clochette with a single rounded top handle. Within the interior compartment there are two inner pockets and a large inner pocket with a zip closure. The interior is lined in burgundy leather. This bag is provided with the original dust bag and rain cover.