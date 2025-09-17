Elliotts Legal launched as two leading Belfast firms join forces. Pictured are partners Cathy Murphy, Emmet McKeown, Adrienne Brock, Graeme King, Neil Mulholland and Jason Thompson

From October 1, Johns Elliot will join Elliott Duffy Garrett in their offices at 40 Linenhall Street, Belfast, and the new name “Elliotts Legal” will be adopted

Two of Belfast’s most established law firms – Elliott Duffy Garrett and Johns Elliot – are to join forces as Elliotts Legal.

Elliotts Legal will bring together almost two centuries of distinguished legal heritage, Johns Elliot dating back to 1837 and Elliott Duffy Garrett having been established in 1973. Elliotts Legal will combine expertise and experience with the objective of continuing to provide an exceptional level of service for clients, both new and existing, as a leading, independently owned and local firm.

Adrienne Brock of Elliott Duffy Garrett said: “This is a milestone announcement for both firms and a significant development in the legal sector of Northern Ireland. By uniting two firms with such strong histories, we are building on decades of trusted experience while looking firmly to the future.

“This strategic decision strengthens our core practice areas, allows us to retain our independence, and ensures that we continue to provide the highest standards of legal services to all our clients.”

Graeme King of Johns Elliot added: “We see great compatibility in both firms and Elliotts Legal is a timely and natural progression. We are confident this exciting development will enable us to maintain our longstanding client relationships which have been founded on trust and quality service and to expand our reach to new clients.

