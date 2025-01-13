End of an era as a popular Northern Ireland eatery serves last meals and closes doors to rebrand
A beloved staple on the Londonderry culinary scene, Timber Quay Restaurant and Wine Bar, has officially completed its final service under the iconic name after over 18 years of operation.
Known for its stunning riverfront location and a loyal customer base, Timber Quay has been a fixture in the local dining scene, serving up meals and smiles along the River Foyle.
As of November, new ownership took the reins at the establishment, with a commitment to continue the legacy while introducing fresh new offerings.
However in an exciting development, the new owners recently announced that Timber Quay will undergo a rebrand, with the venue set to relaunch as BRUN on the River on January 24, 2025.
"The new owners are set to unveil BRUN on the River, launching January 24! This is a culinary adventure you won’t want to miss!” the proprietors posted on the Timber Quay socials.
