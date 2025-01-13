New Northern Ireland restaurant creates jobs following expansion of well-known local takeaway
The hospitality industry in Northern Ireland is facing fresh challenges, but there’s a bright spot for food lovers with the opening of a new restaurant in Londonderry.
Moksh has opened on the city’s Spencer Road following the expansion of the well-known local takeaway, creating eight new jobs.
Owned by local businessmen Umesh Aggarwal, Pushpender Thakur and Sushil Malik, the restaurant is designed to reflect Indian culture.
Co-owner, Umesh Aggarwal, said the restaurant stands out for its commitment to authentic Indian cuisine, emphasising fresh ingredients and traditional cooking methods.
“We invested in the whole building,” he said. “Refurbishing the interior and exterior with Moksh colours to create a calming ambiance.
“We hired additional well-trained staff to help create a happy and friendly environment where people can come to relax and enjoy authentic Indian food and drink.”
Since opening in 2023 in its previous Culmore premises, the move to Spencer Street earlier this year enabled Moksh to develop the high standard restaurant.
Fellow co-owner Pushpender Thakur, explained: “Our diverse menu offers a delectable selection of dishes that cater to every palate, from mild to fiery, vegetarian to meat-lover, and everything in between, said Mr Thakur.
“Our chefs are passionate about crafting each dish with the finest ingredients and traditional Indian spices to ensure an unforgettable dining experience.
“And, don’t miss our Chef’s Specials, where our culinary experts showcase their creativity with innovative, one-of-a-kind creations that will surprise and delight your taste buds.”
Partner in the business Sushil Malik said the team were looking forward to extending the Moksh Indian Restaurant.
He added: “Whether you’re planning a cosy night or hosting a gathering of friends and family, Moksh Indian Restaurant is your go-to destination for delicious Indian food that never compromises on quality or authenticity. Join us on a flavourful journey through India’s culinary treasures. Taste the Moksh difference today.”
