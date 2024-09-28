End of an era as much-loved Northern Ireland nightclub closes its doors
Northern Ireland bar and nightclub Betty Black’s has announced it will be closing its doors for good after a final farewell bash tonight (Saturday).
Famous for its iconic window dancing, the much-loved Bangor entertainment complex has been a cornerstone of High Street’s nightlife, creating unforgettable memories for thousands of patrons.
Owner Michael Brennan reflected on the past eight years with deep gratitude and extended his heartfelt thanks to everyone who has supported the venue throughout its journey.
On a social media post he said: “What a great eight years at Betty Black's it has been, but like all good things, it must come to an end.
“Thanks to everyone who has come over the door the last eight years, it’s been unbelievable from start to finish and I can thank everyone enough.”
Also expressing his appreciation for the staff and suppliers who contributed to the club’s success, he added: "Thank you to all the staff and suppliers that have helped to make Betty Blacks the place it is. I really hope everyone who came over the door the last eight years had a great time.
“Thanks for everything and to everyone.”
The news received over 500 comments on social media with party-goers reflecting on many great memories at the ‘Bangor icon’!
