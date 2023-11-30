The Patterson family call ‘time’ on the iconic Plough in Royal Hillsborough and hand over the reins to its new owner, Henry McGlone

The Patterson family have called ‘time’ on their ownership of the iconic Plough in Royal Hillsborough.

After almost 45 years building The Plough Group into one of the most successful hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland, brothers William and Richard Patterson have sold The Plough Inn.

The duo plan to retain ownership of The Pheasant in Annahilt.The Plough Inn was first purchased by Dessie and Muriel Patterson in 1980 who worked tirelessly to establish a business renowned for its excellent food and great hospitality.

The couples’ three sons, William, Richard and the late Derek, then joined the business which lead to the acquisition of two further establishments, The Pheasant and The Tannery, leading to the creation of The Plough Group.Over the years, The Plough Inn has almost doubled in size with the purchase of the buildings on either side, has operated Hillsborough’s first nightclub, Barretro, raised the stakes in fine dining with the opening of their Bistro & Seafood restaurant s and more recently tapped into modern café culture with the introduction of The Vintage Rooms.

Richard and William said: “The decision to sell The Plough was not an easy one, but we feel the time has come to take things a little easier.