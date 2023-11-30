End of an era at The Plough in Hillsborough after almost 45 years
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Patterson family have called ‘time’ on their ownership of the iconic Plough in Royal Hillsborough.
After almost 45 years building The Plough Group into one of the most successful hospitality businesses in Northern Ireland, brothers William and Richard Patterson have sold The Plough Inn.
The duo plan to retain ownership of The Pheasant in Annahilt.The Plough Inn was first purchased by Dessie and Muriel Patterson in 1980 who worked tirelessly to establish a business renowned for its excellent food and great hospitality.
The couples’ three sons, William, Richard and the late Derek, then joined the business which lead to the acquisition of two further establishments, The Pheasant and The Tannery, leading to the creation of The Plough Group.Over the years, The Plough Inn has almost doubled in size with the purchase of the buildings on either side, has operated Hillsborough’s first nightclub, Barretro, raised the stakes in fine dining with the opening of their Bistro & Seafood restaurant s and more recently tapped into modern café culture with the introduction of The Vintage Rooms.
Richard and William said: “The decision to sell The Plough was not an easy one, but we feel the time has come to take things a little easier.
"It’s now time for us to take to the golf course or tennis court and enjoy the other side of the bar for a change!... but if you are missing us, you can still find us at The Pheasant, Annahilt.“We would like to sincerely thank our dedicated staff and loyal customers for their steadfast support over the years, without whom The Plough Inn would not be the thriving business that it is.“We have complete confidence in our hand over of the reins to new owner - Mr Henry McGlone - the respected head of another well-known hospitality family, the McGlone’s of Magherafelt - and wish him and his team every success in the future.”