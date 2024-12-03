'Engineers Week 2025 offers a unique platform for pupils across Northern Ireland to engage with industry leaders'
Engineers Ireland Northern Region is delighted to announce the return of Engineers Ireland’s Engineers Week taking place from Saturday, March 1 to Friday 7 2025.
Building on the success of last year’s event, Engineers Week 2025 promises to be a dynamic, week-long celebration of engineering, engaging over 1,500 students across the region. The event will offer a wide range of hands-on activities, exciting challenges, and real-world engineering insights to Key Stage 1, 2, and 3 pupils aged 7 to 14.
Each day will feature a new event, designed to showcase the critical role of engineering in shaping a better future, while fostering curiosity, teamwork, and problem-solving among students. Clare Morris, Engineers Ireland Northern Region committee member, said: "We are thrilled to continue this important initiative, inspiring young minds to explore the endless possibilities of engineering careers. Engineers Week 2025 offers a unique platform for pupils across Northern Ireland to engage with industry leaders, tackle exciting challenges, and understand how engineering impacts our world. We are proud to empower the next generation of innovators, and leaders."
Last year, Engineers Week Northern Region engaged over 500 students. This year’s activities will focus on key engineering disciplines, with a key event held in a different location each day ensuring broad regional participation and engagement. Through strong industry partnerships and enthusiastic participation, the event will highlight the critical importance of engineering education in preparing the workforce of tomorrow. Damien Owens, director general of Engineers Ireland, added: "We are delighted that the Northern Region is continuing its involvement in STEPS Engineers Week as we celebrate its 25th year. This initiative offers students valuable opportunities to engage with role models, and the engineering community, paving the way for a new generation of engineers. "Engineers Week 2025 promises to be an exciting, inspiring event that will ignite the imaginations of young people across Northern Ireland and encourage them to explore the world of engineering."