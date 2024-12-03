Building on the success of last year’s event, Engineers Week 2025 promises to be a dynamic, week-long celebration of engineering, engaging over 1,500 students across the region

Engineers Ireland Northern Region is delighted to announce the return of Engineers Ireland’s Engineers Week taking place from Saturday, March 1 to Friday 7 2025.

Building on the success of last year’s event, Engineers Week 2025 promises to be a dynamic, week-long celebration of engineering, engaging over 1,500 students across the region. The event will offer a wide range of hands-on activities, exciting challenges, and real-world engineering insights to Key Stage 1, 2, and 3 pupils aged 7 to 14.

EINR committee members Laura Duggan, Clare Morris and Hayley McQuaid

Each day will feature a new event, designed to showcase the critical role of engineering in shaping a better future, while fostering curiosity, teamwork, and problem-solving among students. Clare Morris, Engineers Ireland Northern Region committee member, said: "We are thrilled to continue this important initiative, inspiring young minds to explore the endless possibilities of engineering careers. Engineers Week 2025 offers a unique platform for pupils across Northern Ireland to engage with industry leaders, tackle exciting challenges, and understand how engineering impacts our world. We are proud to empower the next generation of innovators, and leaders."