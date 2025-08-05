Move marks major milestone for infrastructure services leader as it brings its water sector expertise to Northern Ireland, forming Avove Ireland to support NI water and drive regional growth

Avove, a leading infrastructure and engineering services provider, has announced its expansion into Northern Ireland, through the acquisition of Jacopa Ireland, a renowned specialist in the water and wastewater solutions industry.

This strategic move marks a significant milestone in Avove's growth trajectory, bringing its proven expertise and cutting-edge solutions to a new market and working in a joint venture to provide service excellence to Northern Ireland Water.

The acquired business, which will be known as Avove Ireland, complements Avove’s business in Great Britain where it has established a reputation for delivering high-quality and environmentally responsible water services.

Avove's expansion into Ireland demonstrates its commitment to the water sector, bringing a fresh approach and investing in local expertise. Jacopa Ireland has established itself as a trusted name in the industry with a skilled workforce of 30 people, a reputation for innovation and a commitment to sustainability, which combined with Northern Ireland's infrastructure needs, make this an ideal collaboration for Avove.

Avove’s executive chair, Mark Perkins, said: “We are delighted to welcome Jacopa Ireland into the Avove family. Their expertise, culture and passion align perfectly with our values and mark a significant milestone in our growth strategy.

“With this acquisition we look forward to collaborating with Northern Ireland Water and combining the strengths of the Jacopa team with the experience and capability of Avove to provide a thoughtful approach and exceptional service.”

Avove’s head of strategic projects, Ben Hawkins, explained: “It’s another really exciting step for us, and a significant addition to our growing capability. We’ve been incredibly impressed with how the team operates from the outset and so this acquisition feels like a great fit.”

Avove is committed to enhancing infrastructure and improving the quality of life for local communities. With this acquisition, it aims to create employment opportunities, support the local economy, and contribute to Northern Ireland’s overall development.

Kieran Madine, frameworks manager at Jacopa Ireland, added: “Having spent my entire career in the water and wastewater sector, I’m delighted and excited by Jacopa’s alignment with Avove.