English gaming powerhouse acquires Northern Ireland amusement leader for undisclosed sum..'We are delighted to welcome Oasis Retail Services into the Merkur family'
Gaming firm Merkur Casino UK has completed the acquisition of Oasis Retail Services, Northern Ireland’s largest and most successful gaming and amusement machine operator.
With this acquisition, Merkur is now active in Northern Ireland for the first time, continuing its consistent growth strategy in the UK.
Based in Newtownabbey, Oasis Retail Services operates 16 venues and several hundred machines in the so-called single site business, primarily located in pubs and betting shops.
The acquisition marks another significant milestone in Merkur Group’s international expansion and underlines the company’s long-term commitment to the UK economy.
“We are delighted to welcome Oasis Retail Services into the Merkur family,” said Mark Schertle, chief operating officer of Merkur Casino UK. “Oasis is a business built on strong values, quality and a long-term commitment to its customers and employees.
“We are particularly pleased that Oasis has long operated to the same high standards that define Merkur. We will maintain and further develop this quality and reliability together – for the benefit of both employees and customers.”
Merkur employs over 15,000 people worldwide and operates over 220 gaming centres in Great Britain. By integrating Oasis Retail Services, Merkur Casino UK further strengthens its position in one of Europe’s key gaming markets and expands its presence in the land-based sector.