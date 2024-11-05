Founder Eireann Palmer wins local heat of Go Succeed competition to secure place in final with £5,000 investment up for grabs

Dungannon-based entrepreneur’s business idea of producing bao buns for the Northern Ireland market has won the Mid Ulster District Council local heat of Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch, earning a place in the grand final next month.

Founder Eireann Palmer, who was awarded £1,000 for the local heat win, will now be in with a chance of taking home a further £5,000 in investment for their business idea in the competition organised by Go Succeed.

After four years as a chef, Eireann was keen to make a difference on the Northern Ireland food landscape. Inspired by the healthy food scene whilst living in Japan, which was both tasty and convenient, Eireann decided to offer globally inspired bao buns to the as a quick healthy fix for busy consumers on the go.

To earn a place in the final, Eireann made the ‘Ultimate Pitch’ to a panel of judges from across the business and civic communities.

Councillor Eugene McConnell, chair, Mid Ulster District Council, said: “Innovative entrepreneurs such as Eireann are testament to the entrepreneurship and creativity in our local community. Mid Ulster is well known for having the highest rate of entrepreneurship and Eireann is a prime example of that. At Mid Ulster District Council, we are committed to supporting local entrepreneurs on their journey to success and ensuring they receive every possible opportunity.

“This is why initiatives such as Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch are incredibly important in encouraging local entrepreneurs such as Eireann to take the next step with their business. We are very proud of her and can’t wait to see her succeed!”

Local heats are taking place in each of Northern Ireland’s 11 council areas every week throughout October and November. The local winners will progress to the final with an overall winner announced at a special event in November, coinciding with Global Entrepreneurship Week.

The public will also have their say as the 11 Ultimate Pitch finalists will also be in the running to win the ‘People’s Choice Award’ which gives them the chance to vote for their favourite pitch via Go Succeed’s social media channels.

In addition to an overall winner who will receive the Go Succeed Ultimate Pitch Award, special category prizes will include the Go Succeed Impact Award, the Go Succeed Inclusive Entrepreneurship Award and the Go Succeed Rising Star Award for the most inspiring 16-25 year-old entrepreneur.

The Mid Ulster Go Succeed: Ultimate Pitch heat judges, Enda Daly, Workspace Enterprises, Ethna McNamee Invest NI and Ian Henry, Henry Brothers are quizzed about pitching skills by compere Katie Matthews

As well as the financial award, winners will receive a package of support including marketing and other business support services.

The final will take place in Innovation Factory, Belfast on 21st November 2024.