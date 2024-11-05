The news arrives following numerous agreements with major suppliers as well as several large projects both within Northern Ireland and across the UK demonstrating significant business growth and a projected turnover of €6 million (over £5m)

HALT, the UK and Ireland’s leading provider of fire-retardant timber, has announced a multi-million-pound investment into its Belfast facility.

The extension is set to double the size of HALT’s current facility, giving it 20,000 sq ft of manufacturing space, which will significantly increase production capacity and help the fire retardant firm to meet nationwide market demand.

The news arrives following multiple client wins and supplier partnerships this year, including agreements with major suppliers like Wilsons Yard, Haldane Fisher, Timber Ireland, E&A Reclamation, Falcon Timber, and Brooks Brothers.

HALT has also been awarded several large projects both within Northern Ireland and across the UK demonstrating significant business growth and a projected turnover of €6 million (over £5m).

Thomas Ferguson, general manager at Halt, said: “While our investment into the factory expansion follows significant commercial partnerships and client wins, it also represents a statement of faith in the sector. In recent years, the industry has faced a number of challenges resulting from both the market downturn and the largest set of regulation changes to impact the sector in over a decade.

“However, we’re now seeing firms and industry professionals across the supply chain beginning to take fire safety and sustainability more seriously – in fact, most businesses are making their own investments to ensure fire performance, adequate data provision and striving towards Net Zero.

“Timber itself has been an attractive building material for thousands of years but innovative treatments, such as the pressure impregnation process used at HALT, now allow designers and contractors to rest assured they are specifying and installing timber with superior fire retardance qualities - without the inclusion of harmful toxins – and it’s been great to see this moving into wider industry consciousness.”

Launched in 2021, HALT has set itself apart in the national timber industry through its ground-breaking, non-toxic, fire retardant treatment. This technology, developed by its partner BURNBLOCK®, uses pressure impregnation that effectively prevents oxygen from reaching wood to protect it from combustion and prevent any spread of flames. This creates additional life-saving time in the event of a fire, as the wood will char rather than ignite when exposed to high temperatures.

HALT’s solution has been implemented in hospitality, transport, and historical renovations, and the company has created 20 specialist jobs in the Belfast region since opening the doors to its production facility, as well as earning a shortlist spot on the 2023 Federation of Small Business Awards.

Thomas Ferguson, general manager at HALT, continued: “Our rapid growth has been a result of a shift in focus over recent months which has included a core focus on building our network of trusted partners to make it even easier for builders, architects, and developers across the UK and Ireland to access the best-rated fire safety materials while continuing to use natural, sustainable wood.

“We have ambitious targets for 2025 and expanding our production facility in Belfast will aid us in supplying the UK market with high-performance fire-retardant timber whilst also achieving our own growth targets.”