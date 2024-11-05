In response to a number of recent reported sexual assaults in the city, Glen Miller, who has a young daughter, urged man to ‘take an active role in tackling violence against women and girls’

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In a heartfelt and proactive move to support women and girls, Northern Ireland business owner and father, Glen Miller, is stepping up to make a difference.

In response to a number of reported sexual assaults in Londonderry in little more than a week, Glen has purchased a number of personal safety alarms to distribute at the Women’s Rally in Guildhall Square this Friday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As a father to a daughter, I’ve listened closely to the stories and concerns expressed by women and girls in our community. I know I can’t solve everything on my own, but I refuse to do nothing,” said Glen.

“These alarms are a small step to help women feel a bit safer while we work together to address this issue.”

The director of DA Miller and Sons Transport Ltd and sales and operations director at Miller Bedding in Claudy, Glen is also a UUP spokesperson for East Londonderry, and will be joined at the rally by colleagues who will distribute the alarms on a first-come, first-served basis.

Recognised for his commitment to community well-being and his influential role as a local business leader, his team also aim to raise awareness and encourage further discussions about safety and support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a heartfelt and proactive move to support women and girls, Northern Ireland business owner, UUP spokesperson for East Londonderry and father, Glen Miller, is handing out safety alarms at a Women's Rally this Friday. He added: 'This is not a political issue; it’s a societal one, and men must take an active role in tackling violence against women and girls'

Glen added: “I have always been about action rather than words. This may be a simple gesture, but it is tangible and can provide an immediate sense of safety, which is better than doing nothing at all. This is not a political issue; it’s a societal one, and men must take an active role in tackling violence against women and girls.

"The rally offers a vital space for the greater north west community to come together, and I thank the organisers for coming together so quickly, it’s a great way to show solidarity for all women who have experienced violence from men, and discuss practical solutions to improve safety for everyone.”