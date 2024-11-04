Inkspirational Branding specialises in customized branding for a range of items including clothing, pens and mugs, for the corporate sector and members of the public

A Lisburn-based printer and branding company is set to expand after receiving financial assistance through the government-backed Go Succeed business support service.

Inkspirational Branding set up in the city centre earlier this year and is now planning to extend its range of services to include engravement and more.

The business specialises in customized branding for a range of items including clothing, pens and mugs, for the corporate sector and members of the public.

Jonny Clarke established the company in May following several years’ experience in the industry.

He explained: “It has been an incredible journey for the first six months of the business. We have established premises in a high footfall area of Lisburn city centre and our striking branding allows us to really stand out.

“When I first started, although I had experience running companies in this sector, my knowledge of marketing was limited which is where Go Succeed came in.

“Through Go Succeed’s range of masterclasses and one-to-one help, I was given a crash course in how to leverage marketing tools and social media to really get my new business off to the best possible start.”

After completing a service programme with Go Succeed, Jonny successfully applied for a Go Succeed grant.

“The money from Go Succeed has allowed me to purchase the very latest equipment for the business including a laser engraver which will allow us to provide efficient and professional branding services across a range of products,” he continued.

“In the future, we plan to add embroidery also as we further expand the range we can provide to our customers.

“The real area for growth is in supplying the general public through our Lisburn premises, so people calling in can quickly access branded goods, whether that be a personalised Christmas stocking or an engraved pen or mug as a gift.”

Services from Go Succeed are delivered completely free of charge via each of Northern Ireland’s 11 councils.

Alderman Amanda Grehan, chair Regeneration & Growth Committee, Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council, added: “We’re pleased to see local businesses like Inkspirational Branding grow and diversify with support from Go Succeed.

“The service is dedicated to empowering small businesses with the tools they need to succeed, and it’s rewarding to witness this investment leading to real, tangible growth.

“We look forward to seeing how Inkspirational Branding continues to thrive, contributing to our vibrant business community with unique, high-quality branding services.”