“Environmental responsibility is no longer just an option; it is a necessity,” says Alan Lowry, CEO of Environmental Street Furniture Ltd

Environmental Street Furniture Ltd (ESF) has announced today, on World Environment Day 2025, the launch of its new Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) initiative, designed to assist businesses in meeting their Tier 3 carbon reduction requirements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The initiative, entitled “ESG by ESF,” offers a comprehensive range of sustainable street furniture solutions, including 100% recycled plastic products, solar-powered innovations, and wind energy technologies, all aimed at helping organizations achieve their net zero targets.

As the global emphasis on sustainability intensifies, companies are increasingly facing pressure to comply with stringent carbon reduction mandates.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ESG by ESF initiative provides an effective pathway for businesses, councils, architects, factories, educational institutions, and retail sectors to enhance their environmental responsibility and sustainability practices through innovative street furniture solutions.

One of the hallmark offerings of ESG by ESF is the Wombles Collection, a range of street furniture crafted entirely from post-consumer waste.

This collection exemplifies ESF’s commitment to reducing plastic waste while providing durable, stylish, and functional outdoor furniture. By utilising 100% recycled materials, organisations can significantly lessen their carbon footprint and contribute to a circular economy.

In addition to the Wombles Collection, ESF introduces solar-powered street furniture, which includes solar charging benches and solar compacting litter bins. These products not only provide essential services to the community but also generate renewable energy, further reducing reliance on fossil fuels. The solar charging benches allow users to power devices sustainably, while the solar compacting litter bins optimise waste management, leading to fewer collections and reduced vehicle emissions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To further enhance energy efficiency, ESF is introducing the Wind Tree, an innovative solution designed to harness energy from wind currents. This unique product captures wind energy to power street lighting and other public amenities, effectively reducing the use of fossil fuels and contributing to a greener urban environment.

“Environmental responsibility is no longer just an option; it is a necessity,” said Alan Lowry, CEO of Environmental Street Furniture Ltd, the recent recipient of the Northern Ireland Sustainable business leader of the years for 2025.

“With our ESG by ESF initiative, we are empowering organisations to take meaningful steps towards sustainability. Our products are designed to not only meet regulatory requirements but also to inspire communities to embrace eco-friendly practices.”

ESF’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond product offerings. The company is dedicated to educating its partners and clients on the importance of carbon reduction throughout their supply chains.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad