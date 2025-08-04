Phase 2 call invites cross-sector projects aimed at breaking down barriers to fair and inclusive work across Northern Ireland

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ulster University-led initiative, EPIC Futures NI, has launched Phase 2 of its policy commissioning call, making £750,000 available to fund projects that will enhance access to fair and inclusive employment across Northern Ireland.

This funding opportunity builds on the success of Phase 1, which awarded £250,000 to nine projects in June 2025. These initial projects are currently underway, exploring issues related to skills, employment access, and social inclusion, with findings due to be presented in November 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The new phase invites proposals for innovative, policy-focused projects aligned with key employment challenges, including skills inequalities, youth employment pathways, place-based strategies for inclusion, the caring economy, AI and digital capability, health and work, and inclusive access to the green economy.

Professor Kristel Miller, director of Epic Futures NI, launching £750,000 Phase 2 call to improve access to fair and inclusive employment in Northern Ireland

Welcoming the launch, Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald, said: “Removing the barriers people face in accessing education, training and skills is a key priority for my department. The research commissioned under Phase 2 EPIC Futures will help to identify some of those barriers so that we can improve the pathways to good jobs.”

Finance Minister John O’Dowd praised the programme’s support for cross-sector research and encouraged new applicants to respond to the call: “EPIC Futures has already helped to support important research and collaboration in relation to employability. I am pleased that my department has been able to participate in this work to date and welcome the launch of the Phase 2 commissioning call. I would encourage those that can contribute to answering the research themes identified in this call to submit proposals.”

Communities Minister Gordon Lyons also highlighted the relevance of the initiative to addressing economic inactivity in the region: “Addressing high rates of Economic Inactivity in Northern Ireland is a priority for my department, with linkages to poverty, health and wellbeing, social inclusion, and supporting economic growth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Research commissioned under EPIC Futures, developed in collaboration with other departments, offers insights into how we can ensure that our policy and delivery is effective, and resulting in real change for people on the ground.”

Professor Kristel Miller, director of EPIC Futures NI, described Phase 2 as an opportunity to build on the strong foundation laid by Phase 1: "We’re pleased to launch Phase 2 of EPIC Futures NI Policy Commissioning Call, continuing our commitment to tackling the barriers that prevent people from accessing fair and inclusive work.

"This next phase builds on the strong foundation of Phase 1, supporting innovative, policy-focused projects that promote inclusive employment across Northern Ireland.”

Funding of between £10,000 and £100,000 per project is available for initiatives lasting up to nine months, starting in January 2026. Eligible applicants include academic researchers, organisations involved in skills, health, SEND, environment, digital capability, and the caring economy, as well as community and voluntary organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and business groups. Projects involving new data collection must include an academic partner capable of securing institutional ethical approval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collaboration is strongly encouraged, particularly between academic and community, voluntary, or business partners. Applicants are also urged to reflect lived experience in their proposals where possible.