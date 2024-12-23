Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The all-new Eurospar Doury Road from Henderson Retail that was built upon the site of the old Spar Doury Road store, has completed the final stage of its build

Bringing 16 new jobs to the local community, the supermarket has already been hailed as “absolutely outstanding” by shoppers who have submitted their feedback to the store, including that it is an “asset” to the local area.

21 staff from the previous store will continue in their roles at Eurospar Doury Road, bringing the total team number to 37, headed up by store manager, David McFall who has been with Henderson Retail since 2007.

Charmaine Dickey, David McFall and Mike Buxton from Eurospar Doury Road are pictured at the store’s official opening alongside representatives from Radio Cracker, Helping Hands Foodbank, Doury Road Development Group and Slemish Care Home

Having the honour of opening the store after phase one of the build was Charmaine Dicky who has also joined the Henderson Retail team after working in the previous store for 40 years, and is a much-loved member of the local community.

David McFall, store manager said: “We have had a soft opening since early November where Charmaine cut the ribbon to our store, revealing the new services to our local shoppers, from the food-to-go deli to our in-store Fergus Butchery, run locally by Derren Logue and team, alongside the re-introduction of essential services including the Post Office.

“Everything our shoppers need is under one roof here at their new community supermarket, including fresh, locally sourced produce, our own brand Spar Enjoy Local range of bakery products, fresh meat, cheeses and ready-prepped meals, alongside The Kitchen products, all of which are made in Co. Antrim by Spar’s team of chefs using locally sourced ingredients.

“We’re thrilled to have the final piece of the puzzle complete with the new 56-space car park, alongside the full range of services, now open to our shoppers and neighbours who have been so patient with us throughout the 43-week building project.”

Shoppers will also be delighted to see local Ballymena brands in-store, including Barr’s Deli and their range of fresh meats, alongside RJ Kerr’s Bakery products, all sourced, prepped and made in the local area.

Alongside everyday essentials for shoppers doing the ‘big shop’ or picking up something for tonight’s tea, Eurospar Doury Road also brings much-needed service station facilities to the area, providing a new six-pump Maxol forecourt, a hot food to go Delish deli, catering for breakfast and lunch, alongside prepared meals to heat and eat for dinner, and additional Barista Bar Coffee to Go machines.

Eurospar Doury Road is Henderson Retail’s final project completion for 2024, having invested £30 million into community retailing this year.

Mark McCammond, retail director at Henderson Group, explained: “Eurospar Doury Road is the perfect example of how our Eurospar brand enhances local retailing services and facilities for those within the community, providing everything they need under one roof at value prices.

“Eurospar also offers Tesco Price Match on over one thousand products in-store, and the footprint of Doury Road has now nearly doubled to provide an even greater range of locally sourced fresh produce, alongside our homegrown and handmade own brands.”

Cancer Fund for Children is Eurospar’s official charity partner in Northern Ireland, and the store recently fundraised for the charity with a pyjama day in-store. Eurospar Doury Road will also continue its valuable community engagement, providing support and sponsorship to local schools, charities, community groups and organisations including Ballymena Primary School, Dunclug Nursery, Doury Road Development Group, High Kirk Church and Slemish Nursing Home.