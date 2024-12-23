FinTrU CEO: 'I feel very honoured, I didn’t expect it but it is absolutely fantastic but putting on these beautiful robes makes me feel very special'

FinTrU founder Darragh McCarthy has been honoured by Ulster University, the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2024, for his highly impactful leadership in the financial services industry.

Darragh is the founder and CEO of FinTrU, a global financial services firm established in 2013 that now employs over 1,500 people across offices in Belfast, Londonderry, Letterkenny, London, New York and Porto.

A leader focused on creating high-quality professional employment and fostering entrepreneurial spirit, Darragh’s influence extends well beyond profit.

FinTrU founder Darragh McCarthy receives Honorary Doctorate in recognition of highly impactful leadership

Now a Doctor of Science (DSc) from Ulster University, Darragh joined thousands of graduates in the Class of 2024 celebrating their achievements across ceremonies in Belfast, Coleraine and Londonderry.

Among them is an incredible group of inspirational leaders in sports, business, the music industry and contemporary art who have each been recognised by Ulster University, the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2024, with Honorary Doctorate awards: Olympians, business leaders and trailblazing music managers to be celebrated as Ulster University prepares to bestow series of Honorary Doctorates.

In response to the award, Dr McCarthy said he was ‘very surprised’, ‘really humbled’, ‘excited’, adding: “Very honoured, I didn’t expect it but it is absolutely fantastic but putting on these beautiful robes makes me feel very special.”

Congratulating this year’s cohort of Honorary Graduates, Ulster University vice-chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, also praised the students: “Graduation is a special time of year when we celebrate our outstanding graduates as they come together with friends and family to mark their academic achievements.

"This winter, we are looking forward to also honouring five individuals who have made outstanding contributions to their respective fields. These individuals demonstrate great talent, creativity, and integrity, and we hope they will be an inspiration to the whole Ulster University community.” 

