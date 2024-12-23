Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

FinTrU founder Darragh McCarthy has been honoured by Ulster University, the Times Higher Education University of the Year 2024, for his highly impactful leadership in the financial services industry.

Darragh is the founder and CEO of FinTrU, a global financial services firm established in 2013 that now employs over 1,500 people across offices in Belfast, Londonderry, Letterkenny, London, New York and Porto.

A leader focused on creating high-quality professional employment and fostering entrepreneurial spirit, Darragh’s influence extends well beyond profit.

Now a Doctor of Science (DSc) from Ulster University, Darragh joined thousands of graduates in the Class of 2024 celebrating their achievements across ceremonies in Belfast, Coleraine and Londonderry.

In response to the award, Dr McCarthy said he was ‘very surprised’, ‘really humbled’, ‘excited’, adding: “Very honoured, I didn’t expect it but it is absolutely fantastic but putting on these beautiful robes makes me feel very special.”

Congratulating this year’s cohort of Honorary Graduates, Ulster University vice-chancellor, Professor Paul Bartholomew, also praised the students: “Graduation is a special time of year when we celebrate our outstanding graduates as they come together with friends and family to mark their academic achievements.