Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

“Whilst all parts of the business have performed very well, we have really made our mark on NI’s leisure and hospitality sector which has been the biggest area of growth for McKees this year,”: MD of McKees, Chris Ross, whose great step grandfather started the firm over 130 years ago

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

2024 has been a year of significant growth for one of Northern Ireland’s leading law firms with the creation of eight new jobs and the opening of its new Belfast office.

McKees new 7,500 sq ft office, in the prestigious Linenhall Building in Belfast, includes modern open plan offices, meeting rooms and privacy pods as well as a state-of-the-art technology upgrade and an energy efficient lighting system that will help reduce energy consumption.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The firm has made eight new appointments over the last 12 months across its specialised teams including corporate & commercial, commercial property, dispute resolution and remortgage.

McKees has experienced continued growth across the business, particularly in the work it carries out in the leisure and hospitality sector with a 50% increase in the licensing of convenience stores as well as supporting clients in a number of high profile acquisitions.

The commercial law firm has also continued to grow its presence in the South West of Northern Ireland following the opening of its office in Enniskillen last year and has secured a number of new clients in the hotel and leisure sector.

Linus Murray, Andrea McCann and Chris Ross of McKees are pictured as the commercial law firm announces that 2024 has been a year of significant growth with the creation of eight new jobs and the opening of its new Belfast office

Managing director of McKees, Chris Ross, whose great step grandfather started the firm over 130 years ago said: “2024 has been a fantastic year of growth for McKees, we have added to our teams, experienced a 20% growth in business, expertly supported our increasing client base and moved into a new office as we prepare for continued growth next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst all parts of the business have performed very well, we have really made our mark on Northern Ireland’s leisure and hospitality sector which has been the biggest area of growth for McKees this year. Led by Linus Murray and Andrea McCann, our team has been acting on behalf of clients in an extensive range of issues including securing licenses and the acquisition of new tourism and hospitality properties.”