The completion of York Street Station, used by 750,000 passengers per year represents a significant step in supporting modern, accessible, and sustainable travel in Northern Ireland

Northern Ireland firm Graham, the contractor for Translink’s York Street Station, has successfully completed Phase 2 of works, marking the end of this transformative project.

The completion of York Street Station, used by over ¾’s of a million passengers per year represents a significant step in supporting modern, accessible, and sustainable travel in Northern Ireland.

The transformation of York Street Station began in December 2022, with a two-year construction programme to enhance infrastructure and services for passengers in North Belfast and across the country. Building on the successful operational opening of the station in April 2024, Phase 2 works included the demolition of the old station building, significant upgrades to the new station platforms and new public realm area.

Translink’s York Street Station has been recognised as the Construction Employers Federation (CEF) Awards Winner 2024 for Transport & Utilities Project of the Year. This accolade highlights the project’s success and the many benefits it brings to the community, including enhanced connectivity, improved passenger amenities, and a boost to local sustainable travel options.

From the outset, the York Street Station project had a clear focus on engaging and involving the local communities. Working in partnership with Graham, and Translink organised a comprehensive programme of community activities, including school visits to the working site and workshops.

John Deery, contracts manager at Graham, said: “It’s fantastic to see the positive impact the station is bringing to the local area. This project builds on our successful collaboration with Translink, and Phase 2 has truly transformed the station into a modern, efficient hub for public transport. We are proud of the enhancements we've delivered and look forward to the continued benefits for the community.”

John Deery, contracts manager at Graham

Michael Holmes, programme manager at Translink, added: “York Street Station represents a significant investment in the communities of North Belfast and highlights the vital role modern infrastructure plays in regeneration. From design to delivery, this project embodies Translink’s commitment to providing fully accessible, sustainable transport solutions that connect people and places while fostering community pride. This station is more than a transit hub—it’s a symbol of progress for North Belfast, and we are proud to see the positive impact it is already making.”

The high-specification station replaces the existing railway facilities at Yorkgate and integrates seamlessly with existing cycle and sustainable active travel infrastructure, promoting greener and more efficient travel options.

The newly upgraded station features several key improvements designed to enhance the travel experience:

A brand-new train station building with fully accessible, high-quality customer and staff facilities.

New public facilities including retail space, toilets, waiting areas and a Changing Places facility.

70 secure cycle parking and connections to existing national cycle route infrastructure, siting for a new Belfast Bikes station, and consideration to any potential future cycle infrastructure developments in the area.

A new passenger footbridge between platforms.

Increased platform width to both passenger platforms to aid passenger congestion at peak times.

New canopies to platforms with increased cover to passenger waiting areas

New high-quality public realm space creating an ambient and attractive public space.

A landmark Public Art feature

Easy access to local bus services for links to city centre

Environmental Features

From design to construction, steps have been taken to minimise the overall environmental impact and contribute significantly to the ambitious goals set to be Net Zero by 2040 and Climate Positive by 2050.

Includes high-quality insulation, efficient glazing, and thoughtfully designed heating and electrical systems set to reduce energy use and reduce CO2 emissions.

Sustainability measures include - Air Source heat pumps, Solar panels, Automated Natural ventilation, Intelligent building management system

Phase 2 Public Realm