Christian Reynolds brings global automotive expertise to bolster Wrightbus’s net zero drive and manufacturing growth across UK and Europe

Wrightbus, the fastest growing bus manufacturer in the UK and Europe, has appointed Christian Reynolds as its new group chief operating officer, who said he was ‘impressed by the vision and commitment’ of the company’s net zero mission.

Christian, who has worked for bus and automotive firms internationally, including posts in Australia and the US, will split his time across the firm’s manufacturing sites in Ballymena and Bicester to support the group’s industrial strategy.

The 49-year-old, who started at Wrightbus in April, said he was excited to join the leadership team with a focus on manufacturing efficiency and innovation to support the company realise its global expansion plans.

“The Wrightbus team has demonstrated its commitment to building scale and efficiency across its end-to-end manufacturing operations, from new vehicle production to its innovative repower programme - converting mid-life diesel buses to electric. Along with comprehensive refurbishment and repair services, the commitment to consistent improvement is contagious,” he said.

“With a clear focus on manufacturing excellence, the powertrain portfolio - including combustion, hydrogen, and electric - ensures adaptable solutions that meet evolving customer needs.”

Christian’s CV includes roles as executive director for sports car manufacturing at Lotus and director of manufacturing at Tesla, where he was part of the early team to industrialise the Tesla Roadster in the UK before transferring to the US to deliver the Model S into series production.

“I have been lucky to be involved in projects and businesses with both clear purpose and products which solve real world issues,” he explained. “But the Wrightbus vision is deeply engaging, and to be part of the team that helps to decarbonise mass transport is pretty cool.”

Christian has also been struck by the professionalism in the Ballymena and Bicester factories where more than 1,200 vehicles are produced each year.

He commented: “The business is built on deep manufacturing capability and knowledge; this for me is the magic of the Wrightbus factory, taking raw materials and creating a vehicle bespoke to each operator requirements is the really impressive. It’s not about a standard vehicle, it’s about giving the customer what they want and need. Seeing vehicles being custom built day-in and day-out is incredibly rewarding.”

Wrightbus CEO Jean-Marc Gales said Christian was a key addition to the team.

