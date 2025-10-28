'Excellence, sustainability and local pride are the foundations of everything we do': Belfast new catering firm delivers farm-to-fork menus at ICC Belfast while supporting Northern Ireland producers and jobs
Northern Ireland’s corporate catering landscape has a new player.
Pan & Pour, a joint venture between catering heavyweights Mount Charles Group and Yellow Door, has officially launched and further cemented its longstanding partnership with ICC Belfast.
The Belfast ‘farm to fork’ duo have worked with ICC Belfast since 2019 and have now united to provide corporate and events catering across the major international conference centre, as well as at the Waterfront Hall and the Ulster Hall.
The brainchild of Trevor Annon, Mount Charles chairman and founder, and Andrew Dougan, managing director of Yellow Door, Pan & Pour is a joint venture to deliver bespoke food and beverage solutions, the likes of which have never been seen before on the island of Ireland.
The brand is further supported by Werkit, Mount Charles’ casual staffing solution, with over 1,000 team members, providing the flexibility and scale needed to deliver a seamless hospitality experience across a wide range of events.
ICC Belfast, alongside partner venues, the Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, is a world-class conference and entertainment destination in the heart of Belfast. The venues deliver economic and cultural impact for Northern Ireland, supported by a network of local partners who share a commitment to excellence and sustainability.
Rob McConnell, CEO, ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall said: “The Pan & Pour brand represents the very best of Northern Ireland’s hospitality and innovation. Our delegates and guests expect world-class standards, and with this partnership we can deliver premium event experiences that showcase the region’s outstanding food and drink offering.
"At ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, collaboration is at the heart of everything we do, and the ethos of Pan & Pour perfectly embodies that spirit.”
Andrew Dougan, managing director at Pan & Pour, said that its shared vision with ICC Belfast was key to its long-standing partnership: “Pan & Pour is delighted to be supported by the outstanding venues of ICC Belfast and the calibre of events it attracts to our capital city.
“Together, we share a vision for quality, collaboration and growth across Belfast and beyond. Pan & Pour plays a key role in driving innovation and opportunity, as well as providing a welcome boost to the local economy.
“Pan & Pour combines culinary expertise with operational strength and innovation and endeavours to deliver an elevated catering experience that reflects the ambition and vibrancy of Belfast’s growing and thriving events industry.
“Excellence, sustainability and local pride are the foundations of everything we do.
“At Pan & Pour, we’re championing Northern Irish suppliers, supporting local jobs and ensuring that every dish tells the story of our region. This partnership with ICC Belfast is about creating something truly special for every guest who walks through the door, no matter what the event or occasion.”