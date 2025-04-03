Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Belfast’s Jenny Lennon has been appointed managing director of Hyperfast Networks at Fibrus

Northern Ireland internet service provider Fibrus has strengthened its leadership team with the appointment of two managing directors as it reorganises its operations for future growth.

Belfast’s Jenny Lennon has been appointed managing director of Hyperfast Networks, which is responsible for operating and maintaining the network in Northern Ireland and Great Britain, developing the wholesale proposition, and delivering government-funded projects. Lennon has extensive experience in digital infrastructure and has played a key role in Fibrus' full-fibre rollout, including the delivery of Project Stratum.

She explained: "I’m delighted to be leading Hyperfast Networks as we continue to grow, innovate and leave a lasting mark on the digital infrastructure in Northern Ireland and Northern England.

"With our sights set on expanding our network, we’re excited about the future – delivering projects successfully, forging new partnerships, and expanding our offerings to better serve our communities and customers."

Meanwhile Keava McHugh from Dublin has been named managing director of Fibrus Broadband, the retail brand of Fibrus Group. McHugh, previously director of sales and marketing, has been with the brand since its early stages, helping to establish it as a trusted household name in Northern Ireland.

In her new role, she will oversee customer growth, scale the retail operation, and enhance service delivery.

She said: "Our customer base has grown significantly, and every year, our momentum strengthens. I’m proud to lead this effort, building on the exceptional strides we've already made as we continue to expand our presence in key markets.

"Our focus remains on delivering sustainable growth while keeping our customers at the heart of everything we do. It's all about creating lasting value and reliability for them, and that’s what fuels our continued success."

The appointments follow a strategic decision to restructure Fibrus Group into three distinct businesses: Fibrus Broadband, Hyperfast Networks, and Viberoptix. The new operating model is designed to position the firm for success in a fast-moving market and enable future expansion.

Colin Hutchinson, managing director at Fibrus Group, added: "Jenny and Keava know the business inside out and have been integral to the Fibrus journey, bringing experience, perspectives, and unstoppable energy that has been instrumental to our success story so far.