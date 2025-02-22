Airtastic Bangor, the first location to open in Northern Ireland in October 2016, temporarily close in November to complete the renovation and will reopen next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airtastic has announced the £1.2million redevelopment of its Bangor venue will reopen next month offering an expanded range of exciting activities and facilities.

The new and improved multi-activity centre will open in stages from March 20, offering a range of thrilling new experiences for visitors of all ages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airtastic Bangor, the first location to open in Northern Ireland in October 2016, however temporarily close in November to complete the renovation.

One of Northern Ireland’s leading entertainment brand has transformed the venue into a multi-activity venue for all ages, complete with 12 lanes of high tech ten pin bowling, a play-to-win prizes amusements arcade, a new laser tag arena and a larger soft play centre.

The website states: “Airtastic Bangor is ready to welcome you back with an incredible range of brand new, indoor activities after an exciting redevelopment.

“Excited? Us too! Keep scrolling to learn more about what’s to come!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Airtastic has announced the £1.2million redevelopment of its Bangor venue will reopen next month offering an expanded range of exciting activities and facilities