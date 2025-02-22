'Excited? Us too!': Airtastic bounces back into Bangor following £1.2million redevelopment
Airtastic has announced the £1.2million redevelopment of its Bangor venue will reopen next month offering an expanded range of exciting activities and facilities.
The new and improved multi-activity centre will open in stages from March 20, offering a range of thrilling new experiences for visitors of all ages.
Airtastic Bangor, the first location to open in Northern Ireland in October 2016, however temporarily close in November to complete the renovation.
One of Northern Ireland’s leading entertainment brand has transformed the venue into a multi-activity venue for all ages, complete with 12 lanes of high tech ten pin bowling, a play-to-win prizes amusements arcade, a new laser tag arena and a larger soft play centre.
The website states: “Airtastic Bangor is ready to welcome you back with an incredible range of brand new, indoor activities after an exciting redevelopment.
“Excited? Us too! Keep scrolling to learn more about what’s to come!”
This redevelopment not only brings more fun and entertainment options to Bangor and the greater Ards and North Down area, but secures the long-term employment for members of staff while also creating new positions and supporting the local economy and community.
