Fashion chain Quiz Clothing closes two Northern Ireland stores following entry into administration

By Claire Cartmill
Published 20th Feb 2025, 16:55 BST
Updated 20th Feb 2025, 17:01 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Around 200 UK jobs are at risk after the retailer struggled with poor sales and rising costs

Troubled British fashion retailer Quiz Clothing has closed 23 stores following its entry into administration, putting approximately 200 jobs in jeopardy - including two in Northern Ireland.

The closures of Quiz stores come despite the brand being acquired in a pre-pack administration deal by a subsidiary of the founding Ramzan family.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Northern Ireland stores are in Richmond shopping centre, Londonderry and Erneside shopping centre, Enniskillen.

Fashion retailer Quiz Clothing to close two stores in Northern Ireland. (Photo: David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty ImagesFashion retailer Quiz Clothing to close two stores in Northern Ireland. (Photo: David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images
Fashion retailer Quiz Clothing to close two stores in Northern Ireland. (Photo: David Potter/Construction Photography/Avalon/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Last month, the company revealed it was seeking urgent funding, warning that it could run out of cash by March.

Read More
'This is a big moment for the Primark brand and a big moment for Belfast too' as...

Quiz has announced it appointed insolvency firm Teneo as the administrator for Zandra, its subsidiary managing stores in the UK and Ireland.

The administrators brokered a deal with Orion, a company owned by the Ramzan family, to acquire key assets, including the Quiz brand and 42 of its stores.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The retailer said that the deal would preserve the majority of jobs within the business. But 23 "loss-making or unsustainable" stores, which employed around 200 people, were not included in the sale.

Quiz has previously described its sales during the Christmas trading period as "disappointing", and said that its cash reserves were “less than previously anticipated”.

The company attributed the weak performance in part to the “impact of inflationary pressures on consumer confidence and spending”.

Related topics:Northern IrelandEnniskillen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice