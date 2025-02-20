Primark’s first-ever standalone home furnishings store will open in Belfast next month

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The biggest housewarming in Belfast is just a few weeks away and the city is invited as Primark prepares to officially open the doors to its new Primark Home store.

The retailer has today revealed that its first-ever standalone store will open to the public on Thursday, March 6 at 10am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Located in the iconic Fountain House on Donegall Place, just over 100 yards from Primark’s flagship Bank Buildings store, Primark Home will span 8,700 sq. ft across one floor where customers can discover an expanded range of stylish homeware and lifestyle essentials to give their home the glow-up it deserves – and all with the same great quality and value Primark is known for.

The biggest housewarming in Belfast is just a few weeks away and the city is invited as Primark prepares to officially open the doors to its new Primark Home store

Keeping up with the latest homeware trends and must-have interiors, Primark Home combines style, comfort and value to help shoppers make a house a home, from high-quality essentials like cotton bedding and towels to on-trend soft furnishings, decorative pieces, small furniture and unique, quirky kitchen ceramics that will elevate any space.

Fintan Costello, head of Primark Ireland and Northern Ireland, said: “This is a big moment for the Primark brand and a big moment for Belfast too as we finally announce the opening date of our first-ever standalone Primark Home store. Primark and Belfast have a storied history and we’re incredibly proud the city will be the first in the world to experience this exciting new retail concept.

“In the same way our fashion collections are helping create wardrobes that look and feel great, Primark Home will offer a wider range of quality homeware and lifestyle products to help our customers create stand-out interiors. We can’t wait to welcome customers through our doors on 6th March.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The biggest housewarming in Belfast is just a few weeks away and the city is invited as Primark prepares to officially open the doors to its new Primark Home store

While Primark Home Donegall Place will bring a brand-new shopping experience to the city, the much-loved Bank Buildings store remains a key destination for Primark fans in Belfast.

As homeware moves to its dedicated new space, the Bank Buildings store will see exciting changes too, with the kids' section doubling in size and menswear expanding to its very own dedicated space on the top floor of the building. These updates reflect Primark’s continued commitment to delivering the very best shopping experience across both Belfast locations.