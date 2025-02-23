Exciting new chapter as acclaimed chef reopens popular Northern Ireland restaurant
A beloved Northern Ireland restaurant, The Dolphin Wine Bar & Grill in Gortnahey, has reopened its doors under new ownership, ushering in an exciting new chapter with celebrated chef Kevin Brolly leading the charge.
Chef Brolly, known for his innovative approach to classic cuisine, brings a wealth of experience and passion to the restaurant. His revamped menu showcases fresh, locally sourced ingredients, highlighting exceptional flavours in every dish.
Speaking about his latest venture, which follows the launch of Restaurant 37 @Silky’s 18 months ago, Kevin said: “We’re thrilled to breathe new life into The Dolphin while maintaining the warm, welcoming atmosphere that guests love.
“The refreshed menu blends timeless favourites with bold new creations, complemented by an expanded selection of fine wines and craft cocktails.”
Kevin will be introducing a menu that celebrates the essence of good value, comforting home-cooked meals, but with his own innovative twists that will leave diners craving for more.
A standout feature of The Dolphin will be the traditional Sunday carvery, where guests can enjoy perfectly roasted meats, seasonal vegetables, and all the trimmings in a warm and welcoming atmosphere.
Kevin continued: “The Sunday carvery will be at the heart of what we do; a place for family and friends to gather over great food, where they can expect top-quality cuisine, outstanding service, and a welcoming atmosphere that makes every visit memorable.”
The highly anticipated reopening of The Dolphin is another example of the renewed energy that chef Brolly is bringing to the culinary scene in Dungiven. With Kevin’s expert touch and the unwavering support of his talented team, the restaurant is bound to become a must-visit destination for food lovers.
The Dolphin Restaurant is now open for reservations. To book a table, call 028 7774 1772 or email us at [email protected]
