Historical settling as 'much-loved' tea room in Northern Ireland reopens welcoming a 'next phase'
The much-loved Tea Room at Glenarm Castle is reopening this week under the leadership of acclaimed local chef Sean Moran.
With many years of experience running a range of popular restaurants, Sean brings a wealth of culinary knowledge and a passion for quality, home-made food as a new chapter opens for the Tea Room at the castle estate.
The newly revitalised Tea Room, which opens on Wednesday, will champion the best of local produce, offering a delicious menu of breakfast and lunch dishes that celebrate the rich food heritage of the region.
Visitors can look forward to enjoying the award-winning Glenarm shorthorn beef and Glenarm organic salmon, both world renowned for their superior quality, as well as a range of freshly prepared meals that showcase the finest ingredients from local suppliers.
In addition to hearty breakfasts and wholesome lunches, the Tea Room will also serve a tempting selection of home-made cakes and treats, perfect for those looking to enjoy a relaxing moment in the beautiful surroundings of Glenarm Castle.
Adrian Morrow, estate manager at Glenarm Castle explained: “We are thrilled to welcome Sean Moran to Glenarm Castle and to see the Tea Room reopen under his expertise.
“His dedication to fresh, local ingredients and his outstanding reputation in the local food scene make him the perfect fit to lead this next phase for the Tea Room. We can’t wait for visitors to experience the fantastic flavours he has to offer.”
The Glenarm Castle Tea Room will officially reopen this Wednesday, inviting locals and visitors alike to enjoy a warm welcome, exceptional food, and the charm of one of Northern Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites.
