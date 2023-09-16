Watch more videos on Shots!

Audiences will experience a night like no other as they are transported to the city of light for an immersive evening of style. Over 50 fashion brands will be showcased on ‘Le Promenade’, a unique and captivating runway, set to a distinctive backdrop and soundtrack, designed to be enjoyed with a glass of Champagne in hand.

And, before the show begins, ticket holders are invited to visit ‘Le Jardin de Beauté’ (the beauty garden) which will showcase the latest must-have buys from big name beauty and international perfume brands under Victoria Square’s iconic dome.

Commenting ahead of the event, Michelle Greeves, centre manager, Victoria Square, said: “Paris is widely considered the epicentre of fashion; a city of leading ateliers and impeccable taste. Its reputation is one built on an image of class and elegance, and we are delighted to bring a taste of Parisian chic to Belfast.

“We love to create new experiences for our shoppers at Victoria Square, and this exciting new fashion show concept will provide all of the drama of an haute couture runway show, with wearable autumn/winter looks available right here in Victoria Square.”

Parisian Promenade takes place on Friday, September 29, with two shows, one at 6.30pm and one at 8pm. Tickets cost £20, and include entry to Jardin de Beauté, the show and a glass of Champagne and a £10 Victoria Square gift card.