Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

For the first time in Northern Ireland, Vita Student has opened its doors to ‘the world’s best student living experience’ ready for the 2023/2024 academic year.

The building which boasts 269 beautifully designed ensuite studio apartments offering ‘all in’ student living has already sold out for this year’s intake of students and with the raft of benefits which come with being a Vita Student resident.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The ‘all in’ living experience includes utility bills, super-fast connectivity, a state-of-the-art resident’s gym, bookable private dining and study rooms, a cinema, a beautiful, design-led hub space which is perfect for getting out of your apartment to meet friends, study and co-work. Residents also get complimentary breakfast, free tea and coffee, housekeeping, and a packed-out roster of events which are centred around wellbeing, community, and maximising studies – ‘Begin Big’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ‘Begin Big’ platform supports students through their life at university, from workshops on drafting the perfect CV and graduate employment fairs, to inspiring talks from likes of Brian Cox, the BBC and Adidas.

Whilst the events programme includes private chef experiences with yhangry, where students learn to cook meals and can then recreate them in their daily lives, personal trainers, who host a range of workouts to help improve student wellbeing, brand partnerships with luxury retailers like L’OCCITANE and Harvey Nichols, as well as weekly socials on Fridays to bring the community together and experience more of the city.

From the 269 studio apartments, residents can choose from five different apartment types, starting with Lite to Deluxe, each studio includes a stunning ensuite bathroom, double bed, desk, kitchen, and wardrobes. Deluxe apartments are typically around 60% larger than a Lite and enjoy king-size beds, additional appliances, and additional living space.

From the 269 studio apartments, residents can choose from five different apartment types, starting with Lite to Deluxe, each studio includes a stunning ensuite bathroom, double bed, desk, kitchen, and wardrobes. Deluxe apartments are typically around 60% larger than a Lite and enjoy king-size beds, additional appliances, and additional living space

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Situated on the corner of Bruce Street and Little Victoria Street, it’s ideally located to cater for students from Queens University Belfast and Ulster University. A sustainable development by MRP, the purpose-built student accommodation scheme is the second Vita Student residence to be delivered by MRP with Vita Student Cannon Park in Coventry opening in 2022 and a third Vita Student residence in Birmingham that has recently commenced construction. Construction of the Bruce Street residence commenced in early 2022 and completed within a very swift 18 months construction period by Design & Build Contractors, McAleer & Rushe.

Max Bielby, chief operating officer for Vita Student. said: “The opening of Vita Student Bruce Street is a huge milestone for the brand, our first residence in Northern Ireland. And it couldn’t be in a better place, right in the heart of Belfast, residents can easily access the very best of what the city has to offer as well as being within easy reach of the Universities. With previously un-met demand for high quality student accommodation to cater for the cities growing student population, Vita Student Bruce Street will raise standards for student accommodation in the city.

“2023 marks the brands 10th year, a milestone we are extremely proud of as the business continues to go from strength-to-strength, redefining the student living experience and supporting residents on their journey through university, so they’re equipped to leave their education and go onto achieve their dreams. We hope that this new residence will continue to leave this positive on student’s lives for years to come.”