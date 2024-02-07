Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland family-run firm, WF Risk Group, owners of Willis Insurance & Risk Management in Belfast, has appointed two directors to head up Kennett Insurance Brokers Ireland DAC in Dublin.

Already owners of one of the UK’s largest independent and family-owned brokers, the Belfast firm has made two strategic appointments in Ireland, Bruce Low, who will take lead as managing director and Wayne Kwan, who will take up the post as sales director.

The group has been doing business in the Republic of Ireland for over 45 years, and following Brexit they established a regulated entity in Dublin to enable the Group to look after those businesses across Northern and Southern Ireland.

Richard Willis, managing director, WF Risk Group, said: “The group has worked for decades in the UK and Ireland markets, and we are delighted to be expanding our presence within the Island of Ireland.

“These recent appointments give us an expanded and unique platform to trade with firms cross-border and the wider European markets.

“Bruce and Wayne are great additions to the team, with 40 years combined experience in commercial insurance, providing bespoke solutions across numerous industries. We look forward to continued growth within the Group.”

Belfast's WF Risk Group has appointed new directors in their Dublin-based Kennett Insurance Brokers. Pictured are Bruce Low, managing director, Kennett Ireland, Richard Willis, managing director, WF Risk Group and Wayne Kwan, sales director, Kennett Ireland

The WF Risk Group has experienced significant expansion over the last four years, both organically and through the acquisition of like-minded companies.

With the recent appointments in Ireland, the group has developed a robust and respected leadership team, with firms that provide services across insurance, risk management, wealth management, HR consultancy and employee benefits.

The group has over 140 members of staff, across various offices in the UK and Ireland including Belfast, London, Hull, Leeds and Dublin.