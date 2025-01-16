Famous Bubble tea brand reveals date to launch first Northern Ireland store with all drinks half price for the day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
One of the world’s fastest-growing global tea brands is to open its first store in Northern Ireland.
Located at 66-68 Botanic Avenue in Belfast, the Gong cha store will open its doors next Friday (January 24) to customers looking for premium whole leaf tea products.
Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is known for its freshly brewed drinks from whole leaf tea, made with premium ingredients. It first expanded overseas in 2009 and has grown significantly to operate nearly 2,100 stores in 26 markets.
The new site in Belfast, close to Queen’s University Belfast, has created 10 jobs locally. It also brings the Gong cha brand and menu to the island for the first time.
Gong cha Belfast franchisee Adam Heyes, said: "We're really excited to bring Gong cha to Ireland for the first time and start serving cups of happiness to the people of Belfast, a unique city with a fantastic blend of students, locals and tourists. Bubble tea is a fast-growing phenomenon which continues to spread globally thanks to its international appeal to a diverse demographic.
"The new store is the first on the Isle of Ireland and we are confident it will be a huge success offering a variety of bubble tea premium products and recipes to a new audience."
Today, Gong cha has more than 2,100 locations globally but is currently executing as strategy to scale up to 10,000 stores by 2032.
To celebrate the Belfast opening, the first 100 customers through the door will receive a free bubble tea. Following that, all drinks will be half price across the standard drink menu for the day.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.