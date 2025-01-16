Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Located on Botanic Avenue in Belfast, the Gong cha store will open its doors next week with the first 100 customers through the door getting a free bubble tea

One of the world’s fastest-growing global tea brands is to open its first store in Northern Ireland.

Located at 66-68 Botanic Avenue in Belfast, the Gong cha store will open its doors next Friday (January 24) to customers looking for premium whole leaf tea products.

Founded in Taiwan in 2006, Gong cha is known for its freshly brewed drinks from whole leaf tea, made with premium ingredients. It first expanded overseas in 2009 and has grown significantly to operate nearly 2,100 stores in 26 markets.

The new site in Belfast, close to Queen’s University Belfast, has created 10 jobs locally. It also brings the Gong cha brand and menu to the island for the first time.

Gong cha Belfast franchisee Adam Heyes, said: "We're really excited to bring Gong cha to Ireland for the first time and start serving cups of happiness to the people of Belfast, a unique city with a fantastic blend of students, locals and tourists. Bubble tea is a fast-growing phenomenon which continues to spread globally thanks to its international appeal to a diverse demographic.

"The new store is the first on the Isle of Ireland and we are confident it will be a huge success offering a variety of bubble tea premium products and recipes to a new audience."

Today, Gong cha has more than 2,100 locations globally but is currently executing as strategy to scale up to 10,000 stores by 2032.