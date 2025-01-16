Northern Ireland firm invests £475,000 to create 'significant milestone' with first battery testing facility creating jobs and boosting turnover by 50%
Northern Ireland firm Resonate Testing is investing £475,000 to establish the first battery testing facility on the island of Ireland.
This milestone expansion positions he Newry-based business at the forefront of certified lithium battery testing, catering to industries including eBikes, electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and the space and medical sectors. The investment will create five high-quality jobs and is projected to boost the company’s turnover by 50% by June 2026.
During a visit to the company’s new testing laboratories, Economy Minister Conor Murphy, said: “This pioneering new facility is a significant development for the north which will strengthen our position as a leader in advanced manufacturing, aerospace, and green technologies. Supported by Invest NI, this is the first battery testing centre in Ireland, and one of only a few across these islands. The new facility will play a crucial role in supporting the growing demand for battery innovation and safety testing.
“The company’s focus on sustainability and innovation is clear to see, and I am particularly impressed that Resonate Testing is well on the way to generating 100% of its own energy. The creation of five high-quality jobs in Newry and the company’s projected growth further demonstrates the value of this investment for our economy.”
Invest Northern Ireland has offered support to the company to help it develop the new battery testing facility and invest in the equipment. The facility includes an explosive and fireproof chamber, multiple battery abuse test rigs, a preparation area and robust sensor equipment.
Tom Mallon, director at Resonate Testing, explained: “We have provided leading specialist engineering test facilities to the aerospace and advanced manufacturing sector for almost a decade. This new battery testing facility marks a significant milestone for our business, positioning us at the forefront of the rapidly growing rechargeable battery sector.
“Through mechanical and environmental testing, we can ensure product adequacy in the severest and most demanding environments, resulting in batteries that are fit for purpose across a range of industries. We are immensely grateful for the support from Invest NI, which has enabled us to expand our capabilities and bring this pioneering facility to life. We are delighted to be supporting our own net zero ambitions and contributing to the development of innovative and sustainable solutions for the rapidly evolving battery sector.”
Currently, lithium batteries in the UK and Europe are self-certified, but increasing pressure for stricter regulatory testing and restrictions on transporting batteries on aircraft or via postal and courier services presents significant opportunities for the company.
John McKibben, Invest NI’s Southern Regional Manager, said: “Invest NI has supported Resonate Testing since the business was established in 2015 through R&D, skills development, and export growth. Our financial assistance for this latest investment has enabled Resonate to carry out important building adaptions and purchase battery testing equipment which will enhance the company’s capabilities. We are pleased to welcome the launch of this new facility, which will contribute to a regionally balanced economy and boost Newry and Northern Ireland’s reputation as a leader in this sector.”
