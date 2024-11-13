Fantastic achievement: The judges said the stunning location and exceptional dining experiences made the 5-star property a popular choice

By Claire Cartmill
Published 13th Nov 2024, 14:13 GMT
Updated 13th Nov 2024, 15:41 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The event took place at a glamorous ceremony at The K Club and was attended by 300 guests including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders

The Culloden Estate & Spa has been named the Northern Ireland Food Lovers Choice at the Good Food Ireland Awards 2024.

The prestigious awards celebrate businesses at every layer of Ireland’s food and drink industry, from primary producers, manufacturers, and chefs, to shops, hotels, tourism experiences and restaurants.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The event took place at a glamorous ceremony at The K Club in County Kildare and was attended by 300 guests including Irish and international chefs, buyers, food and drink writers, media and industry leaders.

Read More
Card Factory moves from Main Street to Larne's Laharna Retail Park and gets comp...

The judges said that the Culloden’s stunning location and exceptional dining experiences made the 5-star property a popular choice.

The award is a reflection of the Culloden’s experienced culinary team which has recently welcomed Ross McAlister as its new executive sous chef. Ross was former sous chef at the five-star Grand Central Hotel.

READ THIS: Former NI Wellworths turns into 'Space' in the heart of Antrim town

Mark Begley, executive head chef of the Culloden Estate & Spa is joined by Grace Dugan, chef de partie and Ross McAlister, executive sous chef as it is announced that the leading 5-star property has been named as the winner of the Northern Ireland Food Lovers Choice award at the Good Food Ireland Awards 2024Mark Begley, executive head chef of the Culloden Estate & Spa is joined by Grace Dugan, chef de partie and Ross McAlister, executive sous chef as it is announced that the leading 5-star property has been named as the winner of the Northern Ireland Food Lovers Choice award at the Good Food Ireland Awards 2024
Mark Begley, executive head chef of the Culloden Estate & Spa is joined by Grace Dugan, chef de partie and Ross McAlister, executive sous chef as it is announced that the leading 5-star property has been named as the winner of the Northern Ireland Food Lovers Choice award at the Good Food Ireland Awards 2024

Mark Begley, executive head chef of the Culloden Estate & Spa, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named the Northern Ireland winner of the Food Lovers Choice Award at this year’s Good Food Ireland Awards. Our food offering has been a key focus for us across the Estate in recent years and we have developed a strong culinary team of talented chefs and together we have transformed the menus.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"We pride ourselves in offering a truly unique experience across the Culloden’s beautiful range of dining options and this award is testament to our teams and also reflects our commitment to local provenance and creating seasonal menus.

“We are particularly proud of the immersive fine dining experience we have created with our seven-course tasting menu in Vespers. It is a truly unique gastronomic experience of taste, texture, and immaculate presentation, and has been incredibly popular with our guests from around the world.

"This prestigious accolade is a fantastic achievement for our team and a reflection of the collective passion that drives every single one of us to innovate and push boundaries with our menus every day.”

Related topics:Northern Ireland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice