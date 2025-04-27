'Fantastic opportunity': Owners of iconic family bakery, deli and catering business in Armagh to retire after 34 delicious years
A beloved and long-established bakery, deli, and catering business in Armagh is up for sale as the owners prepare for retirement after 34 successful years.
Raffles, located just off the iconic Shambles Roundabout in Armagh city centre, presents a rare opportunity for those in the food industry – or aspiring entrepreneurs – to take over a thriving, turnkey business.
Marketed by CPS, the sale includes not only the bustling ground-floor business but also a three-storey building featuring two one-bedroom apartments, offering an estimated yield of around 10%. A spacious rear store and yard add further development or business potential, subject to planning permissions.
With a strong local reputation and a prime location, Raffles is expected to attract significant interest.
Posted on their social media site, CPS said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to list for sale this well-established and successful deli, bakery, and outside catering business and building due to eventual retirement; that has been in business for the last 34 years.
"Raffles is situated within Armagh City Centre just off the well-known Shambles Roundabout and offers a fantastic opportunity for those within the industry or someone looking to enter the industry to take on this thriving business.
"This three-storey building offers a great investment opportunity also with there being two one-bedroom apartments on the first and second floor with Circa 10% yield. A further feature to this business and building sale is a large store and yard to the rear, which can be utilised by the business or as a separate use subject to statutory planning approval.”
The listing added: “Lower English Street is predominately commercial and would benefit from high volumes of passing trade.”
