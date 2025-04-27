Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Prime business opportunity in Armagh City Centre as iconic Raffles bakery seeks new owners

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A beloved and long-established bakery, deli, and catering business in Armagh is up for sale as the owners prepare for retirement after 34 successful years.

Raffles, located just off the iconic Shambles Roundabout in Armagh city centre, presents a rare opportunity for those in the food industry – or aspiring entrepreneurs – to take over a thriving, turnkey business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marketed by CPS, the sale includes not only the bustling ground-floor business but also a three-storey building featuring two one-bedroom apartments, offering an estimated yield of around 10%. A spacious rear store and yard add further development or business potential, subject to planning permissions.

With a strong local reputation and a prime location, Raffles is expected to attract significant interest.

Posted on their social media site, CPS said: “We are delighted to have been appointed to list for sale this well-established and successful deli, bakery, and outside catering business and building due to eventual retirement; that has been in business for the last 34 years.

"Raffles is situated within Armagh City Centre just off the well-known Shambles Roundabout and offers a fantastic opportunity for those within the industry or someone looking to enter the industry to take on this thriving business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Raffles, located just off the iconic Shambles Roundabout in Armagh city centre, presents a rare opportunity for those in the food industry – or aspiring entrepreneurs – to take over a thriving, turnkey business

"This three-storey building offers a great investment opportunity also with there being two one-bedroom apartments on the first and second floor with Circa 10% yield. A further feature to this business and building sale is a large store and yard to the rear, which can be utilised by the business or as a separate use subject to statutory planning approval.”