Farming community mourns passing of 'the voice of farmers', Kevin MacAuley

Kevin MacAuley

The farming community in Co Antrim, and indeed much further afield, is mourning the passing of well known columnist Kevin MacAuley, who became known as ‘the voice of farmers’ in Northern Ireland.

Mr MacAuley passed away peacefully on 20th October 2025, at Slemish Private Nursing Home, Ballymena after an illness.

He was the much loved husband of Winifred, loving father of Catherine, dear father-in-law of Derek, devoted grandfather of Noah and Seth and beloved brother of Eileen (Watt).

Mr MacAuley was well known within the farming community as a weekly columnist in FarmWeek for a long number of years.

Writing shortly after Kevin’s retirement last year due to ill health, former editor Robert Irwin paid tribute to his remarkable commitment of nearly three decades as the voice of farmers, and particularly beef and sheep farmers, across Northern Ireland.

Mr Irwin said: “Kevin first came to the notice of the then editor of FarmWeek Hal Crowe as a booming voice of dissent and challenge to authority at farmers meetings across the country. Once he began to put his forthright views down on paper for publication in FarmWeek, his letters very quickly became a fixture which appeared every week and was probably the most read part of the paper for many years.

"Kevin was never afraid to challenge authority and in his own unique style held to account anyone or any organisation which he felt were treating his beloved beef and sheep sector unfairly.

"Raging against the prices paid by meat plants was a recurrent theme and for several years Kevin’s views appeared in parallel with those of NIMEA Chief Executive Cecil Mathers as each sought to justify their opposing views.

"Kevin also regularly challenged DAERA, particularly over TB control, and those environmental or conservation voices which he felt had lost sight of the primary function of farming and that is to provide safe, wholesome food.

"Yet although Kevin often held to the fire the feet of individuals or organisations, he managed to ‘get away with it’ in an era when criticism is seldom accepted or deemed to be acceptable,” added Mr Irwin.

"Kevin’s humour, which he laced freely through his letters, often softened a strident viewpoint and diffused the wrath of his ‘victims’. Of course there were times when editorial discretion was necessary to water down some of his writing, not because it was inaccurate but to keep himself and I out of the courts!

"But Kevin could also be generous with his praise and was a consistent supporter of successive UFU presidents as well as praising the efforts of several agriculture ministers when they were seen to be supporting farmers through the all too frequent crises which beset the industry.

"It was widely assumed by many that Kevin was an employee of FarmWeek but although he was offered monetary compensation on several occasions for the time and effort he put into his letters, he insisted in retaining his independence to be a spokesman for the farming community,” added the former editor.

"And he certainly was that. Kevin was respected across the industry, even by those he criticised. When challenged about what he had written on some occasions, FarmWeek’s answer would always be - if Kevin is saying it you may be sure the vast majority of farmers are saying the same - for he truly had his finger on the pulse of the industry.

"His letters will be truly missed from the pages of FarmWeek and farming has lost a champion whose only motivation was to see his fellow farmers treated properly and rewarded for what they do.”

Ruth Rodgers, Farming editor with Iconic Media, which owns FarmWeek and Farming Life added: “We are all deeply saddened to hear of Kevin’s passing. He really was someone who was not afraid to speak out when he felt that farmers were being treated unfairly or were having regulations or policies foisted on them which he felt were unnecessary and burdensome.

"The affection and esteem in which Kevin was held was very apparent when so many people told us how they would miss his weekly contributions in FarmWeek and, indeed so do we. He was truly a one off.

"All of the staff of FarmWeek and Farming Life would like to pass on our condolences to the MacAuley family at this very difficult time and assure them of our thoughts and prayers.”

Mr MacAuley’s remains will be removed from his home, 20 Lisnamurrican Road, Broughshane on Friday 24th October at 11am to St Patricks Parish Church, Crebilly for 11.30am Requiem Mass, interment afterwards at adjoining burying ground.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, may be sent to James Henry Funeral Services 100 Broughshane Street, Ballymena BT43 6EE for Macmillan Cancer Care.