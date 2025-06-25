'Field First isn’t just another product launch, it’s a strategic shift': Belfast software firm launches Introduces first dedicated platform built entirely for field services
Totalmobile, a software provider based in Northern Ireland, has announced the launch of Field First, a pioneering platform designed specifically to meet the evolving needs of field service management (FSM) organisations.
Described as a first-of-its-kind solution, Field First is purpose-built to tackle the growing complexity of modern field operations. The platform enables organisations to plan smarter, optimise service delivery, operate more efficiently, and significantly improve customer outcomes—all while enhancing the working lives of field personnel.
Phil Race, CEO of Totalmobile, said: “Field First isn’t just another product launch, it’s a strategic shift in how we approach the delivery of field services.
“We have four decades of FSM experience, and we’ve prioritised listening to the needs of our customers and their workforce to build a platform that focuses on what matters most: visibility, flexibility, impact and ROI.
"In today’s climate, where regulators are placing increasing scrutiny on field service standards and where organisations face real challenges in rising costs of service and a shortage in skilled staff, our technology is already helping to solve these issues. We’re enabling organisations globally to streamline their operations, improve outcomes and clearly demonstrate the value of their investment."
Field First integrates a suite of vertically tailored tools offering proactive asset management, dynamic scheduling, mobile workforce enablement, lone worker protection, streamlined job management, and real-time field intelligence. With a modular design and innovation at its core, the platform is built around key technology pillars: AI, user experience, SaaS architecture, integration, low-code/no-code development, security, and data.
Chrissi Jackson, CPO at Totalmobile, emphasised the holistic nature of the platform: “Our mission here at Totalmobile is to deliver the most comprehensive suite of innovations in the FSM market. Field First represents our commitment to providing multi-capability solutions that allow our customers to adopt a more holistic approach to service operations.
"Regardless of whether organisations adopt a single capability or the entire platform, they will gain a seamless, connected experience that adapts as their needs continue to evolve.”
Totalmobile’s CTO Jon Woodforth highlighted the platform’s deeper capabilities: “The real innovation is what’s behind the scenes. Field First joins the dots between systems, processes, and people. This design enables real-time insights, improves service reliability, and gives organisations a platform they can build on for the long term, not just the here and now.”
This launch follows 18 months of strong business growth and international expansion for Totalmobile across the UK, Ireland, Nordics and Australasia.
As field organisations increasingly look for integrated, multi-capability solutions that support meaningful digital transformation, Field First is the first and only platform designed exclusively for FSM, offering a scalable, future-ready platform that delivers impact from day one.
