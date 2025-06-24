NHL, a leading global manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders, is pleased to announce the appointment of a new managing director. Pictured is Seamus Morris, founder, Colm McGrath, managing director and Barry Morris, CEO

Experienced financial and operations leader to steer next phase of growth in Northern Ireland global hydraulics business

NHL, the Northern Ireland-based global manufacturer of hydraulic cylinders, has announced the appointment of Colm McGrath as its new managing director.

The move marks a significant step in the company’s ongoing growth strategy following a major rebrand and continued international expansion.

McGrath, who brings nearly 15 years of experience in financial and operational leadership across engineering, manufacturing, and global brands, steps into the role after rejoining NHL in 2023 as finance director. He previously served as the company’s financial controller from 2016 to 2021.

He explained: “I’m proud to step into the role of managing director at NHL, a company with a long standing reputation for hard work, innovation, and delivering exceptional service.

"Since first joining NHL in 2016 I have had the opportunity and fortune to be able to contribute to the phenomenal success story it has become. Even through incredibly challenging periods, not least the Covid-19 pandemic, strong leadership and resilience have enabled us to grow year on year.

“With a solid foundation of consistent performance and a clear focus on future growth, I’m excited to lead our talented team as we build on that legacy and explore new opportunities together.”

A Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (FCCA), Colm began his career with Baker Tilly before holding senior financial roles at Mercedes-Benz Belfast, Harpscreen Group, and later NHL, where he served as Financial Controller from 2016 to 2021. After further leadership roles with Smurfit Kappa and Terex, he rejoined NHL in 2023 as finance director.

Barry Morris, NHL CEO, added: “Colm has been a key contributor to NHL’s success over the years. Colm’s understanding of our business, combined with his steady leadership through both growth and adversity, makes his appointment as managing director a natural and welcome next step.

"I look forward to working closely with Colm as we continue to expand our global presence and deliver world class hydraulic cylinders to our customers.”

NHL recently unveiled a refreshed brand identity, underscoring its global reach, engineering precision, and innovation.

