Fifteen expert speakers from the world of marketing are set to take to the stage at Belfast’s leading marketing conference the Big Marketing Meet Up for a day of inspiration and knowledge-sharing at W5 in Titanic Quarter on November 14.This one-day event promises to empower marketers with fresh insights, interactive sessions and expert knowledge. With 10 key presentations, five bitesize sessions and a special Lego serious play workshop, the event is set to be a stimulating day of marketing inspiration.Speakers include CEO of The Insight Factory Alan Branagh, legal technologist and founder of Briefed Orlagh Kelly, the creative responsible for the HeineKEN x Barbie spec ad Ciaran McKeon, Irish autistic best-selling author and founder of Neurodiversity Training International Jude Morrow, communications specialist, founder and director of Excalibur Press Tina Calder and founder of Made With Intent, David Mannheim.‘The Marketing Simplifier’ Roger Edwards said he’s looking forward to the event: “Undoubtedly digital marketing has been phenomenally successful for businesses of all sizes over the last decade or so. Especially small businesses.“It’s given them access to marketing techniques that before would only have been available to those companies with gigantic eye-watering budgets. But, there have been consequences to the success of digital marketing.“I think it’s time to stop talking about digital marketing and just start talking about marketing again. It's only a subtle difference, but hopefully, on the 14th of November in Belfast, I’ll tell you why I believe this is an essential move for marketers all over the world."

Throughout the day marketers from across the country will get the opportunity to explore the dynamics of introverts and extroverts communicating marketing, gain invaluable insights into maximising the potential of video content, and challenge the notion that marketing is evolving at an unprecedented pace.Founder of Big Marketing Meet Up, Treena Clarke, explained: "This time we wanted to build upon the fantastic line-up from our last event and to do that we have gone above and beyond. We not only have a huge line-up of expert speakers on the main stage but we also have a whole host of other talks and workshops throughout the day."The feedback from last May's Big Marketing Meet-Up’s last event showed that there was so much enthusiasm for a programme that will deliver what marketers need."Our professional environment is changing so rapidly that it is clear everyone needs to stay up-to-date with the challenges and opportunities they present."Treena said that what was also apparent as she moved to prepare for the November programme was that mingling with fellow marketers was an important feature."We are going to have some serious fun," she continued. "There will be a Lego Lounge where attendees will get the chance to experience how the iconic brick brand can inspire new levels of creativity."Also taking to the stage at the event alongside Roger Edwards are creative director of Blue Sky Video Marketing Peter Craven, founder and CEO of Vixen Labs James Poulter, Excalibur Press director Tina Calder, LinkedIn brand builder Sharon Murray and managing director of Everybody Works in Sales Niraj Kapur, along with project manager and partner of Horrible Brands Aidan Harbinson, founder of MRKTSEARCH Sarah Stewart and founder of Eximo Marketing Andi Jarvis.Speaker Tina Calder of Excalibur Press, added: “The Big Marketers Meet Up has become an integral part of Northern Ireland’s professional marketing calendar” said Tina Calder, adding: “Not only is it an opportunity for professionals to get together and network but also to share experiences, expertise and learn from each other.“I am looking forward to not only learning from my colleagues in the industry but also being able to talk about the importance of a thought leadership strategy in your marketing at the event.”