Leading economists Kate English of event partners Deloitte Ireland and Richard Ramsey of Queen’s University Belfast will deliver expert macro and microeconomic analysis, offering a detailed look at the forces influencing Northern Ireland’s economic landscape

Senior leaders from some of Northern Ireland’s most influential organisations will join Finance Minister John O’Dowd at Belfast Chamber’s fourth annual Economic Forum, sharing their perspectives on the opportunities and challenges shaping the region’s economy.

The Forum will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at W5 from 9am-12.30pm. It will also feature two high-level panel discussions focusing on investment in economic infrastructure, attracting investment and public-private partnerships, with contributions from business leaders including Chris Conway, chief executive of Translink, Sara Venning, chief executive of NI Water, Matthew Hall, chief executive of Belfast City Airport, and Ronan McKeown, Future Networks director of NIE Networks.

Clare Guinness, chief executive of Belfast Chamber, said: "This event delivers digestible economic analysis relevant to our city and region. It is made even more valuable by the people in the room. This year’s Forum will bring together a mix of leaders representing businesses at the forefront of Northern Ireland’s economy, alongside policymakers and economists to provide a unique platform for informed discussion and forward-looking insight.

“The Belfast Chamber Economic Forum has become a highlight of our city’s business calendar, with this year’s agenda capturing the local and global forces shaping Belfast’s future. We are excited to welcome expert voices who will challenge, inspire, and inform our business community.”

Hosted by broadcaster Jim Fitzpatrick, the half-day conference will take place in the lecture theatre at W5, SSE Arena, with support from headline partner Deloitte, alongside associate partners AIB and Tughans.

Pictured launching Belfast Chamber’s fourth annual Economic Forum, which will take place on Wednesday, November 5 at W5, are Marie Doyle, senior partner at event partners Deloitte, and Clare Guinness, CEO of Belfast Chamber

Marie Doyle, senior partner at Deloitte, added: "Northern Ireland has enormous potential to build on its strengths, and events such as the Economic Forum are about looking ahead with optimism and exploring how we can work together to unlock growth, attract investment and create a thriving, competitive economy for the future.

“Deloitte is pleased to once again support this event and help shine a light on the many opportunities ahead."