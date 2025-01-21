Northern Ireland native David Ferguson, joint managing director, All Ireland, ABM

ABM, which operates at key sites in Northern Ireland including Spirit AeroSystems and Harland & Wolff, secures three-year deal with Irish Dog Foods in Kildare, expanding Irish operations

ABM, a leading provider of integrated facility services with a strong presence in Northern Ireland, has secured a new three year contract with Irish Dog Foods for its pet food manufacturing facility in Naas, Co. Kildare.

ABM, which operates at key sites in Northern Ireland including Spirit AeroSystems and Harland & Wolff, has successfully secured its first technical solutions contract in the Republic of Ireland. This move is part of ABM's broader strategy to expand its presence across Ireland as the company accelerates its growth initiatives for 2025.

The contract with the prominent producer of pet foods in Ireland and the UK will see 11 highly skilled, ABM team members deployed to the company’s facility in Nass, including maintenance technicians, electricians, health & safety professionals and administration personnel.

ABM’s Technical Solutions offers customised technical expertise tailored to meet specific customer needs. Services provided include engineering, production maintenance, industrial cleaning, health & safety, sustainability and electrical engineering. The service is designed to ensure complex facilities perform efficiently, provide world-class experience to the end-user and continually improve on sustainability credentials.

ABM was awarded the contract with Irish Dog Foods because of their successful technical solutions work with Spirit AeroSystems in Northern Ireland, one of the world's largest manufacturers of aerostructures for commercial airplanes, defence platforms, and business/regional jets. The 18-month pitch process highlighted their ability to leverage ABM’s global expertise and their strong team culture that prioritises people. Safety, wellbeing and supportive leadership are core values at ABM.

Northern Ireland native David Ferguson, joint managing director, All Ireland, ABM, said: “ABM is delighted to partner with Irish Dog Foods in our first Technical Solutions contract in the Republic of Ireland.

"This is a growing focus for our business as we look to build on our expertise and expand our offering in specialised facility solutions. Our partnership with Irish Dog Foods underscores our commitment to delivering high-quality, tailored services that drive operational efficiency and support the success of our clients. We look forward to a productive collaboration and the positive impact this contract will bring for Irish Dog Foods and ABM.”

Andrew Flynn, factory manager, Irish Dog Foods, added: "We are delighted to partner with ABM on this important venture at our Kildare facility. As one of Ireland's leading agri-businesses, we strive to maintain the highest standards in operational efficiency, safety, and sustainability. ABM's proven expertise and innovative Technical Solutions will be instrumental in supporting these objectives, and we look forward to working closely together to enhance the performance of our facility and deliver long-term value."

ABM specialises in providing customised solutions to clients in the healthcare, manufacturing, aviation, commercial, mission critical, life sciences and transportation sectors.

The company has over 2,300 team members across Ireland who work with clients across the health and retail sectors including: Blanchardstown Centre, St James’s Hospital, Dublin Bus, The Mater Hospital, Dublin Airport, University Hospital Waterford, Brown Thomas Dublin, Tallaght University Hospital and Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre.