Global restaurant brand Subway has completed a new long-term lease while UK-wide supermarket Iceland, Clonard Credit Union and Card Factory are among others who have extended their deals

Occupancy levels at the Park Centre in Belfast have risen to over 95% following the arrival of a new store amidst a host of leading retailers extending their leases.

Global restaurant brand Subway has completed a new long-term lease and undertook a new corporate fit out with the shopping centre. Meanwhile, UK-wide supermarket Iceland, which is one of the shopping centre’s anchor tenants, Clonard Credit Union and Card Factory are among others who have extended their deals.

These lease renewals follow the recent opening of a new store in the Park Centre by women’s fashion retailer Bon Marche and the arrival of Salons First, which retails many major salon products to the industry and general public, with both further boosting the occupancy rates at the scheme.

WEEV, which provides electric vehicle chargers at Park Centre, has also demonstrated its commitment to the scheme by upgrading two of its six existing chargers from 50Kw to 200Kw, providing Ultra Rapid Charging to customers with electric vehicles. This represents an investment of £200,000.

John Lowry, associate director at CBRE Northern Ireland, which manages the asset, said: “The Park Centre retail offering includes a wide range of stellar brands and to see major names such as Subway and Iceland reaffirming their commitment is a further endorsement of the centre’s pedigree.

“With 2025 marking the 40th anniversary of the Park Centre opening, the arrival of Bon Marche increases occupancy levels to over 95% and enhances its long-established reputation as one of Belfast’s leading shopping centres.

“The Park Centre’s recent growth follows retail once again emerging as the dominant investment sector during 2024, attracting 56% of total spend.”

Having first opened at Broadway Roundabout in 1985, on the site of the former Belfast Celtic football stadium, the Park Centre now extends to 161,458 sq ft, with a wide range of retailers that includes Boots, JD Sports, Peacocks, Hays Travel, B&M Bargains and Specsavers.

Stephen McGeown, Director of Park Centre landlords Latt Limited, said:

Pictured at the Park Centre are John Lowry and Stephen Smith, associate directors at CBRE NI, which manages the asset

“Situated at a prime location past which over 90,000 vehicles travel per day, the Park Centre is one of Belfast’s most iconic shopping centres and continues to attract global brands.