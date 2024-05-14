Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The partnership with the Banbridge’s PostSmart will ensure the Antrim energy provider’s message lands onto the doormats of over 120,000 properties

Thousands of homeowners in Northern Ireland will discover the key benefits of switching to natural gas with firmus energy after it appointed PostSmart to coordinate distribution activities going forward.

The partnership with the Banbridge marketing agency will ensure the Antrim energy provider’s message lands onto the doormats of over 120,000 properties located in the ‘Ten Towns’ network and Greater Belfast area respectively.

In the weeks ahead, that figure is expected to grow further after Nathan Snell, the founder and owner of PostSmart – doubled the staff headcount at the Banbridge business following a recruitment drive.

Some of the many advantages homeowners will experience by moving from heating oil to natural gas include instant heat and constant hot water. By fitting a natural gas combination boiler, they can also remove the cumbersome water storage cylinder and costly immersion heater. Altogether, this could give them additional space in their bathroom that is needed to enable them to install a walk-in shower.

Announcing the exciting partnership, Paul Stanfield, firmus energy’s director of sales, marketing and customer services, said: “Our partnership with PostSmart is relatively new but already we have experienced unparalleled levels of reliability and efficiency.

“It consistently demonstrates an unwavering commitment to delivering bespoke solutions with impeccable quality, and their continued dedication to deliver outstanding customer service aligns seamlessly with our values at firmus energy.

“Their small company ethos translates into personalised attention to detail, ensuring our door drop deliveries are executed with precision. We value PostSmart as a valued partner, contributing to our operational success across our network.”

The partnership with firmus energy is one of the biggest for PostSmart – a business that has a track record in achieving strong results by placing great emphasis on customer service and satisfaction.

Led by a team of highly experienced project planners, PostSmart offers a comprehensive package for customers, ranging from strategy, content writing and design through to printing, mailing and delivery.

“Being the preferred door drop delivery partner for a company as big and influential as firmus energy is a tremendous achievement for everyone working at PostSmart,” added Nathan.