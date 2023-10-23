First Bank of Ireland hybrid working hub in the UK opens in Northern Ireland
Bank of Ireland has invested over £250,000 to create a new hybrid working hub in Omagh.
The hub, which is the first of its kind to be launched by Bank of Ireland in the UK, is based on Campsie Road and provides bookable hot desk and meeting room facilities which are available to Bank of Ireland colleagues throughout the region and to those visiting from other areas.
The hub is the latest investment from Bank of Ireland in its hybrid working model with a large proportion of its colleagues, depending on their role, working from a combination of home, as well as central office locations. The addition of the Omagh hub is expected to provide additional flexibility for colleagues working or travelling across the West, into Co Tyrone and surrounding counties.
Myles O’Grady, chief executive officer, Bank of Ireland Group, said: “We are transforming what it is like to work at Bank of Ireland, and our hybrid working hub is one of the more tangible elements of that transformation.
“For colleagues, our hybrid working model offers enhanced choice and adaptability, blending home and office working for a better work-life balance while enabling greater collaboration as colleagues from all regions can utilise the hybrid bub. For Bank of Ireland the greater flexibility in working spaces and locations means we can attract and retain a wider range of talent from right across the country.
“We are pleased to be here to officially launch the Omagh hybrid hub and I’m delighted to see colleagues already benefitting from the investment.”
Highlighting the impact of its hybrid working approach, in a survey undertaken by Bank of Ireland, colleagues showed that 65% feel the enhanced flexibility is providing more time to spend with family, with 54% of Bank of Ireland colleagues advising they have saved money due to the Bank’s hybrid working model, while 26% feel they have more flexibility as to where they can live.
Speaking at the launch of the new Omagh hub, Órfhlaith Begley, MP, added: “Hybrid working has huge benefits for employees and organisations. Employees spend less time commuting and have more time for family and leisure, while the hybrid hubs model enables them to retain the benefits of face-to-face interaction and collaboration which comes with on-site working.
“With the traditional office model evolving post the pandemic, we are delighted to see Bank of Ireland leading the way in promoting a positive-working environment and we very much welcome Bank of Ireland’s investment in its Omagh hub, which I am sure will be a welcome support for its colleagues as well as the wider business community across the area.”
The new hybrid hub in Omagh is in addition to the head office in Belfast and the central office locations in Bristol and London. Bank of Ireland has a further 13 hybrid working hubs located across Ireland.