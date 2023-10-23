The Omagh hub, which is the first of its kind to be launched by Bank of Ireland in the UK, provides bookable hot desk and meeting room facilities which are available to Bank of Ireland colleagues

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bank of Ireland has invested over £250,000 to create a new hybrid working hub in Omagh.

The hub, which is the first of its kind to be launched by Bank of Ireland in the UK, is based on Campsie Road and provides bookable hot desk and meeting room facilities which are available to Bank of Ireland colleagues throughout the region and to those visiting from other areas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hub is the latest investment from Bank of Ireland in its hybrid working model with a large proportion of its colleagues, depending on their role, working from a combination of home, as well as central office locations. The addition of the Omagh hub is expected to provide additional flexibility for colleagues working or travelling across the West, into Co Tyrone and surrounding counties.

Myles O’Grady, chief executive officer, Bank of Ireland Group, said: “We are transforming what it is like to work at Bank of Ireland, and our hybrid working hub is one of the more tangible elements of that transformation.

“For colleagues, our hybrid working model offers enhanced choice and adaptability, blending home and office working for a better work-life balance while enabling greater collaboration as colleagues from all regions can utilise the hybrid bub. For Bank of Ireland the greater flexibility in working spaces and locations means we can attract and retain a wider range of talent from right across the country.

“We are pleased to be here to officially launch the Omagh hybrid hub and I’m delighted to see colleagues already benefitting from the investment.”

Bank of Ireland has invested £250,000 to create the first hybrid working hub in the UK, at Campsie Road, Omagh. The hub provides bookable hot desk and meeting room facilities for Bank of Ireland colleagues throughout the region and to those visiting from other areas. Pictured outside the hub are Catherine Hutcheson, manager, Business Direct, Bank of Ireland UK, Myles O’Grady, chief executive officer, Bank of Ireland Group, Órfhlaith Begley, MP, William Thompson, head of consumer banking, Bank of Ireland UK and Shirleen McCann, senior manager, community engagement, Bank of Ireland UK

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Highlighting the impact of its hybrid working approach, in a survey undertaken by Bank of Ireland, colleagues showed that 65% feel the enhanced flexibility is providing more time to spend with family, with 54% of Bank of Ireland colleagues advising they have saved money due to the Bank’s hybrid working model, while 26% feel they have more flexibility as to where they can live.

Speaking at the launch of the new Omagh hub, Órfhlaith Begley, MP, added: “Hybrid working has huge benefits for employees and organisations. Employees spend less time commuting and have more time for family and leisure, while the hybrid hubs model enables them to retain the benefits of face-to-face interaction and collaboration which comes with on-site working.

“With the traditional office model evolving post the pandemic, we are delighted to see Bank of Ireland leading the way in promoting a positive-working environment and we very much welcome Bank of Ireland’s investment in its Omagh hub, which I am sure will be a welcome support for its colleagues as well as the wider business community across the area.”