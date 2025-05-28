'First choice for retail and leisure in Northern Ireland': Bershka, Pull & Bear and LEGO sign major debut and expansion deals at Belfast shopping complex in landmark retail expansion
Belfast retail and leisure destination Victoria Square has signed Bershka for its Northern Ireland debut.
The 17,500 sq ft flagship will join Pull & Bear, which is relocating to triple the size of its store, as well as new arrival, LEGO, which will open later this year.
Bershka will be located adjacent to Goldsmiths on the upper ground level, and will deliver its three main lines: Bershka, BSK, and Man. The retailer has chosen Victoria Square as its launchpad into Northern Ireland after achieving significant success across the rest of the UK, reaffirming the destination’s role in supporting brand growth in a new market
Pull & Bear is upsizing into a brand-new 16,000 sq ft unit on the upper ground floor, tripling the size of its existing space on the lower ground level. The increase in size means the brand will stock more of its collections across menswear and womenswear. The new space will also offer a digital-first approach for visitors, with self-checkout tills, online pick-up, and drop-off points, as well as digital screens
Completing the recent additions is LEGO, which is making its Northern Irish debut this summer in Victoria Square. Taking 1,700 sq ft on the upper ground level, this is another milestone signing for Victoria Square, delivering a brand-new use and offer to Belfast
Russell Banham, UK head at Commerz Real, asset managers of Victoria Square, said: “Over the years, we have solidified Victoria Square’s position as the first choice for retail and leisure in Northern Ireland.
"We have a strong track record of delivering brand debuts and flagships for leading brands, which these new signings add to significantly, and place the destination in a very strong position to achieve continued growth.”
Lambert Smith Hampton and Savills are joint agents for Victoria Square. Victoria Square is managed by Lambert Smith Hampton’s Belfast office.
