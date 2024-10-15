Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This exciting addition on Lisburn Road brings a unique shopping experience to the city, offering a fabulous selection of pre-loved clothing, designer labels, accessories, and one-of-a-kind treasures – all with a purpose

Concern Worldwide is delighted to announce the opening of its newest boutique charity store on the bustling Lisburn Road, Belfast!

This exciting addition brings a unique shopping experience to the city, offering a fabulous selection of pre-loved clothing, designer labels, accessories, and one-of-a-kind treasures – all with a purpose.

Located at Unit 2, Ferndale House, 561 Lisburn Road, the new Concern Boutique invites shoppers to discover incredible bargains, including stunning designer pieces, while supporting a meaningful cause. Every purchase made at the store directly contributes to Concern Worldwide’s vital mission to end extreme poverty and support vulnerable communities around the globe.

With a chic and welcoming atmosphere, the store promises to be a must-visit for Belfast shoppers who value style and sustainability. It’s not just about finding great fashion deals – customers will know their purchases are making a real difference in the world.

A spokesperson posted on social media: “Exciting news! Our new boutique shop is opening in Belfast. We’re thrilled to invite you to the grand opening of our brand-new boutique charity shop on Lisburn Road. Join us on Thursday, October 17 (5.30pm-7.30pm), for an evening filled with fashion, fun and community spirit. “Come along and discover a curated selection of stylish pre-loved clothing, accessories and unique treasures. “Every purchase helps us put an end to extreme poverty, and you’ll have the chance to meet our team, enjoy refreshments and be the first to browse. “Together, we can shop sustainably and make a difference to people living in extreme poverty.”

Call for Donations and Volunteers

In addition to offering great fashion finds, the Concern Boutique is seeking donations of high-quality, pre-loved clothing, accessories, and household items.

If you're decluttering your wardrobe or home, why not donate to a good cause? Every item donated goes towards funding life-saving work in some of the world’s poorest countries.

Concern Worldwide is also encouraging volunteers to join the team. Concern shops across Northern Ireland rely heavily on the dedication of volunteers to help run daily operations.