Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Owner praises Asda Enniskillen’s Ronan McManus after he spotted the red setter running loose and immediately sprang into action

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

An Asda home shopping driver made an unexpected delivery after rescuing a beloved family pet during his daily rounds.

Ronan McManus, who has worked at Asda Enniskillen for four years, was out on his usual route when he spotted a red setter running loose along a quiet country road. He immediately recognised the dog as a regular customer’s pet and knew something wasn’t right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The dog, named Ruá, had clearly wandered too far from home. Concerned for the pooch’s safety, Ronan quickly sprang into action. With gentle coaxing, he managed to secure Ruá into his van. Once she was safely aboard, Ronan made a detour from his route, heading directly to the owner’s home.

Asda Enniskillen delivery driver, Ronan McManus, who returned a customer’s missing dog Ruá back home

Arriving at the house, Ronan was greeted by the family’s daughter, who was overjoyed to see the missing dog. The red setter had escaped earlier that morning, and the family had been searching for their beloved pet all day.

The family expressed their gratitude to Ronan, taking to Facebook to share their experience and calling the Enniskillen store to make them aware of Ronan’s good deed.

Anne Malanaphy, Ruá’s owner, wrote on Facebook: “I just want to thank the Asda driver who recognised my red setter Ruá who had done a runner this morning and coaxed her back home, I really appreciate his kindness.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ronan explained: “I’m just glad I was able to help. When I saw Ruá, I knew she was too far from home, and I couldn’t just leave her. It’s all about being a part of the community and looking out for one another, so I was delighted I was there.”

Christopher Currie, online trading manager, Asda Enniskillen added: “We are extremely proud of Ronan for going above and beyond his duties to help reunite a family with their missing dog. We all love our pets dearly and no doubt the family were distressed at their missing pup.